DeAndre Baker is now officially fighting for his freedom. The New York Giants defensive back has been formally charged by Broward State Attorney Mike Satz with four counts of robbery with a firearm, per Pat Leonard of New York Daily News, stemming from an incident in May that also initially involved Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar. While Dunbar, 28, will not face charges due to insufficient evidence, Baker is facing upwards of 10 years to life in state prison for each count.

Both Baker and Dunbar were initially arrested on warrants that alleged they robbed partygoers at gunpoint before escaping in high-priced getaway vehicles. The allegations sparked a mountain of infighting between the legal sides of both parties, but while Dunbar has found resolution in exoneration, Baker will now go on trial.

The NFL released the following statement, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network: "We have been monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review."

Baker's lead attorney, Bradford Cohen, also issued a statement, albeit a much more scathing one.

"Disgusting," he wrote on Instagram. "And no, I won't hold back on behalf of this young man. To charge a young man based on admitted liars' testimony is why we need change in Broward from the old guard. I implore you all to go out and vote.

"Don't waste your vote. There are candidates that will change the landscape of how the judicial system works. We will now expose the hypocrisy at the case filing level, the way the office of the state attorney 'teamed up' with these convicted felons, and offered them to come in and explain why they changed their stories multiple times without fear of prosecution. That they were tipped off that we were reporting the extortion.

"The case filer in this case looked for any way possible, and in disagreement with his colleagues to charge this case. I will be giving a more formal statement on that process."

Both Baker and Dunbar are currently on the commissioner's exempt list, but the latter could potentially be removed soon and in time to report to Seahawks training camp, pending the conclusion of the league's probe into the matter. Baker, however, is literally in for the fight of his life.