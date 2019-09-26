Giants defensive coordinator not concerned with Janoris Jenkins slow start: 'He's not the only one'
Janoris Jenkins has struggled through the Giants first three games, but so has the entire defense
The New York Giants still owe Janoris Jenkins one more season in a five-year, $62.5 million contract, but the back half of the deal has been a disaster. Jenkins has struggled throughout the 2019 season, blaming the Giants lack of a pass rush for his failures in coverage the first two games.
Jenkins had no excuses in a Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, giving up 146 yards and three touchdowns in the first half to Mike Evans. The Giants pass rush had four sacks and 10 quarterback hits on Jameis Winston, but Jenkins still gave up big plays to Evans.
Opposing quarterbacks have a 140.7 passer rating when targeting Jenkins, a major concern for a pass defense allowing 332.3 pass yards a game, which is dead last in the NFL.
"I don't have concern, I don't have concern about any of our players, as long as they are working the process," said Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher at his weekly press conference Thursday. "I think Jack (Jenkins) is doing that, I think he is coming to practice, I saw it today, he's diving to knock balls away, he's competing, he's working on fundamentals and techniques in individual, he's all in on fixing what he needs to fix.
"The truth is, he's not the only one. On some of those snaps, his technique might not have been as good as he would want it to be, but there's maybe a rusher or two that their technique wasn't as good, either. We're coaching all of those guys, not just one."
The Giants have issues in the secondary outside of Jenkins, but he's the player making $14.75 million this season and $14.75 million in 2020. The Giants would save $11.25 million if they were to release Jenkins in the offseason as 2020 is the last year of his contract.
Rookie DeAndre Baker has allowed an 137.4 rating to opposing quarterbacks, indicating how poor the Giants secondary has been. The Giants have allowed 10.1 yards per completion this season, allowing 350-plus passing yards in two of the three games.
Jenkins has 17 tackles and two pass breakups this season, but no interceptions. Opposing offenses aren't afraid to challenge the 30-year old Jenkins anymore, as he once as one of the least targeted cornerbacks in the NFL.
Now he's just target practice.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Chargers' Lynn: Gordon will start
Gordon's holdout lasted three weeks of the regular season
-
Eagles at Packers: Previewing TNF
Will Philadelphia be the first team to beat Green Bay in 2019? Here's what each team has to...
-
J.Lo and Shakira to headline SB halftime
Jenny from the Block will be teaming up with the Colombian singer for the Super Bowl halftime...
-
Von Miller holds 13-second presser
The Broncos' pass-rusher isn't taking any questions this week
-
Week 4 NFL DFS picks, lineups, advice
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Drew Brees believes return will be soon
Brees is expected to return from thumb surgery in six weeks, but thinks he can return sooner
-
Ravens vs. Cardinals live updates
Lamar Jackson was the star of this game, but Kyler Murray showed he's ready to shine, too