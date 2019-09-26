Giants defensive coordinator not concerned with Janoris Jenkins slow start: 'He's not the only one'

The New York Giants still owe Janoris Jenkins one more season in a five-year, $62.5 million contract, but the back half of the deal has been a disaster. Jenkins has struggled throughout the 2019 season, blaming the Giants lack of a pass rush for his failures in coverage the first two games.

Jenkins had no excuses in a Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, giving up 146 yards and three touchdowns in the first half to Mike Evans. The Giants pass rush had four sacks and 10 quarterback hits on Jameis Winston, but Jenkins still gave up big plays to Evans.

Opposing quarterbacks have a 140.7 passer rating when targeting Jenkins, a major concern for a pass defense allowing 332.3 pass yards a game, which is dead last in the NFL.

"I don't have concern, I don't have concern about any of our players, as long as they are working the process," said Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher at his weekly press conference Thursday. "I think Jack (Jenkins) is doing that, I think he is coming to practice, I saw it today, he's diving to knock balls away, he's competing, he's working on fundamentals and techniques in individual, he's all in on fixing what he needs to fix.

"The truth is, he's not the only one. On some of those snaps, his technique might not have been as good as he would want it to be, but there's maybe a rusher or two that their technique wasn't as good, either. We're coaching all of those guys, not just one."

The Giants have issues in the secondary outside of Jenkins, but he's the player making $14.75 million this season and $14.75 million in 2020. The Giants would save $11.25 million if they were to release Jenkins in the offseason as 2020 is the last year of his contract.

Rookie DeAndre Baker has allowed an 137.4 rating to opposing quarterbacks, indicating how poor the Giants secondary has been. The Giants have allowed 10.1 yards per completion this season, allowing 350-plus passing yards in two of the three games.

Jenkins has 17 tackles and two pass breakups this season, but no interceptions. Opposing offenses aren't afraid to challenge the 30-year old Jenkins anymore, as he once as one of the least targeted cornerbacks in the NFL.

Now he's just target practice.