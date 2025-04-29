During the Philadelphia Eagles' visit to the White House on Monday, President Donald Trump claimed he tried to help the New York Giants avoid what has come to be viewed by most people in and around the NFL as a serious blunder: Allowing running back Saquon Barkley to sign with the eventual Super Bowl champion Eagles.

"By the way, I have to tell you something. I was with the Giants, the head coach and some people. And I said, 'Do anything you have to, but don't lose Saquon.' They lost Saquon," Trump said. "That was not good. I called that one. That was an easy one to call because he played damn well for the Giants, I can tell you that."

The Giants have responded and strongly denied Trump's claim. A team spokesman told Front Office Sports that "there were no conversations" between the President and the organization regarding the subject of Barkley's free agency. Pressed again about whether there were any conversations between the sides or if the team had any comment on the Trump's comment, the spokesman simply responded "No" and referred FOS to his personal Twitter account.