The Giants rolled past the Commanders on Sunday, and no one is happier about it than cornerback Deonte Banks. Discussing the victory on social media from the visitors' locker room, the rookie had some blunt words for his NFC East rivals, criticizing Washington for failing to draft him in April, then warning the club they'll have to feel his wrath for years to come.

"They could've (come) and got me at 16," Banks said, referencing Washington's pick of fellow cornerback Emmanuel Forbes at No. 16 in the draft. "And they didn't. Now I'm 2-0 against you bum ass boys. F--- the Commanders. They think they slick. They finna see me two times a year until the end of my career. Two times a year. Should've (come) and got me."

Banks' personal feelings likely stem from the fact he's local to the Commanders' area. The Maryland product was born in Baltimore and went to high school in Edgewood, only an hour from FedExField. Yet the Commanders opted instead for Forbes, leaving him to fall to the rival Giants at No. 24 in this year's draft.

Commanders brass wasn't Banks' only target after Sunday's game, however. The rookie, who logged three tackles in New York's 31-19 win, also alluded to Washington's No. 1 wide receiver, Terry McLaurin, who managed just 43 yards on the day.

"I'm just trying to figure out, though, did 17 play today?" Banks said on Instagram. "That's all I wanna know. Did he play today? Did he play? I just wanna know if he played."