It's something we see every year, players giving up their jersey numbers to quarterbacks who were added in free agency or the draft. The most recent number swap comes from New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks, who is giving up the No. 3 to quarterback Russell Wilson.

The 36-year-old signal-caller, who signed a one-year contract with the Giants that includes $10.5 million guaranteed last week, offered his thanks to Banks on social media Wednesday.

Allowing a 10-time Pro Bowler that's coming in to serve as your starting quarterback to wear the jersey number you rocked last year is a normal occurrence, but the story doesn't end there. The new jersey number Banks selected sparked some rumors, as he will be wearing No. 2 in 2025.

A common comment under this social media post is, "What's Shedeur going to wear then?"

Despite the signings of Wilson and Jameis Winston, the Giants may still be in the market for a quarterback. New York holds the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and could use that selection on former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders -- who wears No. 2.

The son of NFL legend Deion Sanders was named the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year last season after leading the FBS with a 74% completion percentage. He threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns, both of which set Colorado single-season records, and leaves college football as the FBS all-time leader in career completion percentage (71.8%).

Will Banks have to switch jersey numbers for a second time later this offseason? Is he confident the Giants will not be taking Sanders in the draft? We'll find out in a few weeks.