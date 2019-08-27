Giants depth chart 2019: Rookies Daniel Jones, Oshane Ximines stealing the show in preseason

The New York Giants continued their scorching start to the 2019 preseason with a 25-23 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday in the regular-season dress rehearsal. That result leaves the team 3-0 and averaging 29.3 points per game this preseason.

It's the preseason, so let's not put too much credence in the improved play on the offensive side of the ball, but we are noticing a trend. When the Giants' offensive line got settled in the second half of the 2018 regular season after acquiring offensive guard Jamon Brown, they averaged 27.4 points per game after the bye week during an eight-game stretch.

The Giants have shifted their assets on offense to fit a plan of attack that stresses physical play on the offensive line and an offensive system that runs through 2018 Rookie of the Year running back Saquon Barkley. You can expect his role in the passing game to grow in Year 2. It has been a process, but the Giants' first-team offensive line looks light years ahead of where they were at the start of the 2017 season. Quite frankly, they are light years ahead of where they were at the start of 2018, a regular season where they soon released two Week 1 starters on the right side in offensive tackle Ereck Flowers and offensive guard Patrick Omameh.

On defense, the Giants have shifted assets away from the front seven to their secondary with premium draft picks in the last two draft classes. Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher used a subpackage defense (five or more defensive backs) on 84 percent of the team's snaps in 2018.

Offense

Offense

We know it's the preseason, but that doesn't take away the fact that Daniel Jones has been lights-out as a passer. While all other rookie quarterbacks besides Ryan Finley have struggled this preseason, Jones has been nearly perfect. Through three preseason games, Jones has completed 25 of 30 pass attempts for 371 passing yards (83.3% completion rate), two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Jones' only blemish has been his two lost fumbles -- one that came on a botched snap.

Perhaps most impressive about Jones' nearly perfect debut has been the depth of his targets. Jones is averaging a ridiculous 12.4 yards per attempt average, with seven attempts traveling at least 15 yards in the air. On those seven attempts, Jones has five completions for 157 passing yards, two touchdowns, and a 22.4 yards per attempt average. For comparison's sake, Manning has attempted just one pass that traveled 15-plus yards in the air and it fell incomplete.

Point blank -- Jones thinks big.

2nd&short. Jones is thinking BIG. He immediately looks left to perceived 1st read. Subtle pump fake to further sell/hold the safety in the middle. Whole time he has plans to go backside post. Snaps body right, throws to WR's backside away from defender. The safety is lost #Giants pic.twitter.com/ajv8984kuj — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) August 26, 2019

Jones is also well advanced when it comes to working through his progressions fast and choosing the check-down option when it's necessary.

I like how fast Daniel Jones works through progressions. He has quick eyes and much quicker release than I originally anticipated. PA game will only improve once he takes a few keepers, too. Here, he quickly diagnoses his best option and finds RE to get out of 3rd-&-long #Giants pic.twitter.com/kjZgYpejg3 — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) August 26, 2019

The excitement around Jones' future has skyrocketed among the fanbase. Having said that, both Shurmur and co-owner John Mara have remained steadfast in their declaration that Manning will remain the starting quarterback -- a spot that is all but guaranteed for Week 1. There is no quarterback competition. At least not for now.

The Giants entered training camp with the most uncertainty at the center position after Jon Halapio and Spencer Pulley traded first-team snaps throughout spring OTAs. However, Halapio has established himself as the starter this preseason by taking all of the first-team snaps. Shurmur referred to it as having "two starting centers" but Halapio is the one you'll see against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.

As a whole, the Giants' first-team offensive line has been impressive through the first three preseason games. It's clear second-year left guard Will Hernandez has taken a leap forward, but that is to be expected of any second-year offensive lineman. The biggest difference on the offensive line comes on the right side. The Giants have been an improved unit in both pass protection and the run game after upgrading from Omameh at right guard to Zeitler and Flowers at right tackle to Remmers. These two have made the biggest difference.

Evan Engram and Saquon Barkley closed out the final four games of the 2018 regular season as Manning's top targets (alongside Shepard). Their heavy involvement in the passing game has carried over to spring OTAs and the training camp. The Giants offense minus Beckham will most likely funnel through these three skill position players. Shurmur has kept the bubble wrap on both this preseason. Barkley still hasn't played a single snap and Engram finally saw his first action -- albeit briefly -- in the third preseason game.

Defense

After a two-sack game vs. the Bengals in Week 3 of the preseason, rookie third-round draft pick Oshane Ximines has now notched three sacks in three preseason games. He has been so impressive that Shurmur all but confirmed he will have a role in the outside linebacker rotation during the 2019 regular season, likely on obvious passing downs.

It didn't take long for both of the first-round rookie defensive players to emerge as starters in training camp. Some analysts pegged Dexter Lawrence as a pure nose tackle, but one look at his athletic profile and game tape at Clemson from his freshman season showed that he can be a pass rusher if he plays at a lighter weight. Lawrence vowed to get lighter and he showed up to camp in excellent shape. Since then, Lawrence has operated as the starting defensive end.

Some draft analysts and skeptical fans questioned the team's decision to draft Lawrence under the assumption that he lacks pass-rushing skills. The Giants never felt that way. In fact, the same trait they saw led them to take B.J. Hill in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft also was a key indicator in drafting Lawrence: a defender's ability to "flip his hips" -- in Dave Gettleman talk. Hill racked up 5.5 sacks in his rookie season -- top five among all rookies.

Lawerence's pass-rushing skills were on full display during the Giants' third preseason win. Andy Dalton felt the brunt of it.

I was told Dexter Lawrence was true NT in spite of his + pressure-per snap rate, while playing hurt, 20 pounds heavier than he is now.

The same trait that led #Giants to BJ Hill led them to DL.

“He’s really athletic for a kid that size. He can flip his hips."- DG#GiantsPride pic.twitter.com/DIOJgNdYwP — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) August 25, 2019

Although Baker, the other first-round rookie on defense, drew the start at cornerback in the preseason opener, he has since suffered a knee sprain. Baker missed the second and third preseason games. The Giants are calling his injury day-to-day, but that is also what they called Olivier Vernon's injury at first last preseason. Vernon would go on to miss the first five games of the regular season.

Special teams



Starter Backup K Aldrick Rosas

P Riley Dixon

LS Zak DeOssie

KR Corey Ballentine Golden Tate PR T.J. Jones Jabrill Peppers

Fresh off a first-team All-Pro season from Aldrick Rosas, the Giants are locked in at the kicker position. The Giants have mixed and matched with their return specialists. These two roles remain to be determined during the rest of the preseason. In the second preseason game, Ballentine returned kickoffs and Jones on punts. Rosas hasn't been tested much this preseason, but he has been perfect.

We still haven't seen much from the Giants' return game this preseason.