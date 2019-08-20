Giants depth chart: Daniel Jones continues to shine, but the improved O-line play is the story of the preseason

In their preseason debut, the New York Giants defeated the New York Jets 31-22. The main storyline was rookie No. 6 overall pick Daniel Jones who went a perfect 5 of 5 for 67 yards passing and a touchdown in his lone drive. However, Jones wasn't the only Giants player who stood out in the preseason opener. The Giants scored 31 points.

When the Giants wrapped up their second preseason game, another victory and this time over the Chicago Bears, the team eclipsed the 30-point mark for the second consecutive game in a 32-13 victory.

It's the preseason, so we're wise not to put too much credence in the improved play on the offensive side of the ball, but we are noticing a trend. When the Giants' offensive line got settled in the second half of the 2018 regular season after acquiring offensive guard Jamon Brown, they averaged 27.4 points per game after the bye week during an eight-game stretch.

The Giants have shifted their assets on offense to fit a plan of attack that stresses physical play on the offensive line and an offensive system that runs through 2018 Rookie of the Year running back Saquon Barkley. You can expect his role in the passing game to grow in Year 2. It has been a process, but the Giants' first-team offensive line looks light years ahead of where they were at the start of the 2017 season. Quite frankly, they are light years ahead of where they were at the start of 2018, a regular season where they soon released two Week 1 starters on the right side in offensive tackle Ereck Flowers and offensive guard Patrick Omameh.

On defense, the Giants have shifted assets away from the front seven to their secondary with premium draft picks in the last two draft classes. Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher used a subpackage defense (five or more defensive backs) on 84 percent of the team's snaps in 2018.

Check below for updates on everything depth chart related for the Giants throughout the preseason as we track all the key battles that will affect the team's outlook in 2019. This depth chart will be updated throughout the rest of training camp and the preseason prior to the regular-season opener. As players move up and down the depth chart during practices and the preseason, these changes will be reflected below.

Offense

Jones continued his scorching hot preseason by completing 11-of-14 passes for 161 yards passing and one touchdown in his second game against the Bears. Jones also suffered from one dropped pass. Jones' second game wasn't flawless like his first -- he was credited with two lost fumbles. The first fumble came on a play where the Giants rushed the snap, but the second one was a lack of awareness that resulted in a strip-sack. Both errors can and will be fixed with more mental and physical reps.

Through two preseason games, Jones has completed 16-of-19 pass attempts for 228 yards passing and two touchdowns with no interceptions. With the exception of the two lost fumbles, Jones has been lights out. Having said that, both Shurmur and co-owner John Mara have remained steadfast in their declaration that Manning will remain the starting quarterback -- a spot that is all but guaranteed for Week 1. There is no quarterback competition. At least not for now.

The Giants entered training camp with the most uncertainty at the center position after Jon Halapio and Spencer Pulley traded first-team snaps throughout spring OTAs. Halapio earned most of the reps with the starters in the spring and that has continued, but Giants offensive line coach Hal Hunter recently said he won't decide on his starting center until after the third preseason game. Hunter can claim a competition for as long as he wants, but Halapio has run with the first-team offense throughout the first two preseason games.

As a whole, the Giants' first-team offensive line has been impressive through the first two preseason games. It's clear second-year left guard Will Hernandez has taken a leap forward, but that is to be expected of any second-year offensive lineman. The biggest difference on the offensive line comes on the right side. The Giants have been an improved unit in both pass protection and the run game after upgrading from Omameh at right guard to Zeitler and Flowers at right tackle to Remmers. These two have made the biggest difference.

One position that has changed the most since the Giants started training camp is the wide receiver position. Entering camp, the Giants had high expectations for rookie fifth-round draft pick Darius Slayton after a strong set of spring OTAs that ended in him seeing a few first-team reps. A hamstring injury has kept Slayton sidelined throughout the preseason but he has returned to practice. The Giants also lost Corey Coleman (ACL) to a season-ending injury, Sterling Shepard fractured his thumb, and news broke that Golden Tate will serve a four-game suspension to begin the 2019 regular season.

Both Cody Latimer and Bennie Fowler have stepped up with the first-team offense during the first preseason games. In the second preseason game, the Giants received more positive contributions from both Latimer and Fowler. Their roster spots are all but guaranteed and both could play a key role in 11 personnel (three wide receivers) for the first four weeks while Tate is serving his suspension.

The biggest riser on the depth chart is Jones -- the former Detroit Lions starting slot wide receiver. Jones caught the touchdown from (Daniel) Jones in the second preseason game and he continues to prove worthy of a roster spot.

Evan Engram and Saquon Barkley closed out the final four games of the 2018 regular season as Manning's top targets (alongside Shepard). Their heavy involvement in the passing game has carried over to spring OTAs and the training camp. The Giants offense minus Beckham will most likely funnel through these three skill position players. Shurmur has kept the bubble wrap on both this preseason and neither player has played a single snap.

Defense

It didn't take long for both of the first-round rookie defensive players to emerge as starters in training camp. Some analysts pegged Dexter Lawrence as a pure nose tackle, but one look at his athletic profile and game tape at Clemson from his freshman season showed that he can be a pass rusher if he plays at a lighter weight. Lawrence vowed to get lighter and he showed up to camp in excellent shape. Since then, Lawrence has operated as the starting defensive end.

Although Baker, the other first-round rookie on defense, drew the start at cornerback in the preseason opener, he has since suffered a knee sprain. Baker missed the second preseason game and has only been spotted doing individual drills recently at training camp. The Giants are calling his injury day-to-day, but that is also what they called Olivier Vernon's injury at first last preseason. Vernon would go on to miss the first five games of the regular season.

The Giants are managing Markus Golden's reps during training camp practices and that appears to be the plan in the preseason as well. The Giants are expecting a big jump from second-year outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter in year two, and if the second preseason game was any indication, it's coming. Carter delivered a key pressure with the first-team defense against the Bears.

With Ogletree sidelined, rookie fifth-round pick Ryan Connelly drew the start and earned praise from Shurmur. The Giants' head coach is still impressed by the fact that Connelly has no "false steps" on his tape -- the small things that impress. Connelly is slated for a big role in Year 1 even if he doesn't end up as the starter.

The Giants finished with three sacks in the second preseason win over the Bears -- Golden, Ximines, and Pierre were the pass rushers responsible. After allowing an opening field goal drive, the Giants forced three straight three-and-outs and a safety on Chicago's four ensuing drives. It was a positive step for the defense as a whole.

Special teams



Starter Backup K Aldrick Rosas

P Riley Dixon

LS Zak DeOssie

KR Corey Ballentine Golden Tate PR T.J. Jones Jabrill Peppers

Fresh off of his 2018 First-Team All-Pro season, the Giants are locked in at the kicker position with Aldrick Rosas. The Giants have mixed and matched with their return specialists. These two roles remain to be determined during the rest of the preseason. In the second preseason game, Ballentine returned kickoffs and Jones on punts. Rosas hasn't been tested much this preseason, but he has been perfect.