New York Giants running back Devin Singletary exhibited smart situational awareness at the end of the New York Giants' 21-15 Week 3 victory over the Cleveland Browns, sliding down at the one-yard line instead of scoring a touchdown when he broke free down the right side of the field just ahead of the two-minute warning. Singletary's run came after the Giants forced a turnover on downs, taking advantage of a drop by wide receiver Cedric Tillman that snuffed out a Browns comeback attempt.

Giants fans are presumably happy, but anyone who bet the OVER (38) or had Singletary on their fantasy squads are probably suffering.

Theoretically, although a touchdown would have put the Giants up at least 27-15 and would have made it a two-score game with no timeouts remaining for the Browns, Cleveland still would have had enough time to potentially to earn those scores, however unlikely they may have been.

Instead, Singletary sliding down at the one allowed the Giants to kneel out the clock, giving them their first win of the season and a bad beat for OVER bettors.

Despite an ugly start when Eric Gray fumbled the opening kickoff, the Giants showed resilience on a long drive that ended in a touchdown for Singletary before rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers took over the game, scoring two touchdowns to put the Giants up 21-7 at the half. Nabers gets his first taste of NFL victory, and quarterback Daniel Jones won his first game of the year in his comeback from an injury-shortened 2023 season.