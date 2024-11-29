Bad luck would be better than the luck the New York Giants have had in 2024. Big Blue's woes continued on Friday when head coach Brian Daboll announced that standout defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence will be out "long term" after dislocating his elbow during Thursday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Lawrence is expected to be out for the remainder of the season.

A Pro Bowler each of the last two years, Lawrence was in the middle of his best season to date. Through 12 games, Lawrence has tallied a career-high 9 sacks in addition to 44 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and 16 quarterback hits.

Along with Lawrence, rookie tight end Theo Johnson may also miss the remainder of the season after he injured his foot on Thursday. Johnson caught five passes for a season-high 54 yards against Dallas.

Their injuries are the latest in a series of bad breaks this year for the Giants, who are 2-10 with five games left in the regular season. Thursday marked the seventh straight loss for New York, who has clinched its 10th losing season since beating the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI.

Along with Lawrence and Johnson's injuries, the Giants' low lights this season have included not re-signing Saquon Barkley this offseason, only to see him thrive with the Eagles, New York's longtime division rival. The Giants also recently made headlines when they released former first-round pick Daniel Jones shortly New York demoted him to third string. Jones has since signed with the Vikings' practice squad.