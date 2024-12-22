The New York Giants continue to fall to the bottom of the NFL in a rather embarrassing fashion. The latest loss, which drops them to 2-13 on the season, was a 34-7 shellacking at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons, who started rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. for the first time.

The game was clouded with an array of turnovers (three) by the Giants, including two pick-sixes from Drew Lock. On top of that, New York amassed 10 total penalties for 85 yards. All of that now has two-time Super Bowl champion and current CBS Sports NFL analyst Bryant McFadden saying that New York may have no other option other than to blow it up and hit the reset button.

"Watching the Giants today, everyone must go, in my opinion," McFadden said on CBS Sports HQ. "The reason why I say that is because it's one thing to be a bad team based on lack of talent or lack of experience or dealing with injuries. But you cannot tolerate the effort or lack thereof. You cannot tolerate not being competitive because even if you lack talent, you still will see fight. You still would see a competitive edge being displayed by that said team.

"We're not seeing anything from the Giants right now. They're undisciplined in terms of mental errors. They're undisciplined in terms of just bad penalties. Once again, double-digit penalties. 10 penalties, that's losing football.

"It feels like the locker room is gone, and that is the ultimate sign in terms of shaking up the personnel in terms of the coaching."

The entire masthead seems to be on the hot seat in New York, including general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. Both have been on the job since 2022, and the Giants have gone 17-30-1 over that stretch.

With things devolving with the organization, McFadden also wondered aloud how this could impact players' willingness to come to the Giants, particularly via the NFL Draft.

"Personally, when you look at this organization, you don't see one bright spot towards the future," McFadden said. "In terms of maybe the scheme, maybe the effort. Maybe just the fighting and clawing. They're not doing either or right now. Their minds are basically on the offseason.

"So now, when you look at ownership, what do you need to do to shake it up? I can tell you this much: If I'm -- hypothetically speaking -- Deion Sanders, and you're telling me you're drafting my son, Shedeur, to come into that bad environment, no."

The Giants are currently battling to have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft this spring.