Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is officially a first-round pick, as the New York Giants traded with the Houston Texans to get back into the opening round, and selected the Ole Miss signal-caller with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Reports indicated there was plenty of love for the Oxford gunslinger behind the scenes, including from Giants head coach Brian Daboll.

Dart was viewed as CBS Sports' QB3 in this class, but he leapfrogged Shedeur Sanders. Dart passed Eli Manning for the most career passing yards (10,617) in Ole Miss program history, and joins Eli and Arch Manning in being the only Ole Miss quarterbacks to be drafted in the first two rounds in the Common Draft Era. He led the SEC with 4,279 yards passing this past season, which set a program record, and also led the FBS with 10.8 yards per attempt.

Perhaps the Giants are intrigued with Dart's dual-threat ability, as he rushed for 495 yards last season. He is one of just three SEC quarterbacks to ever throw for 4,000 yards and rush for 400 yards in a single season, joining Johnny Manziel and Chad Kelly. In New York, Dart will have the opportunity to compete with free-agent additions Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson. The decision to take Dart over Sanders is a controversial one, but the Giants have chosen their prospective quarterback of the future.

Here's what the Giants are getting in Dart, including his full scouting report, pro comparison, career accolades and overall NFL outlook.

"I know the Giants needed a quarterback, but I don't love this move. Head coach Brian Daboll was said to be the one pushing for Dart. Well, he got his guy. I just think I would have waited until later to get a quarterback, but desperation makes teams do crazy things when it comes to the quarterback position." -- Pete Prisco

Jaxson Dart NFL Draft profile

Age as of Week 1: 22 years old

Height: 6-2 ¼

Weight: 223 pounds



Hand size: 9 ½

9 ½ Comparable body-type to: Bo Nix

Rating: 83.50 (Starter)

Position: No. 3 QB | Overall: No. 50 overall

Like Stidham, Dart was a highly touted recruit and enjoyed a successful collegiate career. Both are serivceable athletes by NFL standards and can really rip the football downfield. Learning the intricacies of a modern NFL offense and making smart decisions more regularly will be key for Dart. That never really occurred for Stidham, although he's demonstrated flashes. -- Chris Trapasso

Jaxson Dart NFL Draft scouting report

Jaxson Dart is an experienced quarterback with three years as a full-time starter in a spread, RPO-heavy offense. He wasn't tasked with extensive reads but generally handled secondary progressions well. Accuracy is solid, though ball placement could improve -- some throws don't fully lead receivers. His feathery deep ball is a strength, though not pinpoint, and he took frequent downfield shots. Arm strength is slightly above NFL average -- he can fire intermediates with zip -- but deeper throws can lose velocity late.

Dart flashes the twitch that made him a top recruit. Primarily a pocket passer, he has plus suddenness and lean as a scrambler, picking up extra yards when needed, though mobility won't define his NFL game. He's unafraid to throw with anticipation, particularly when defenders' backs are turned. Assertive as a passer, he sees it and lets it rip, sometimes to a fault -- his aggression can lead to questionable decisions under pressure.

Not a freak athlete or elite arm talent, but Dart's decisiveness, toughness and well-rounded skill set give him an underrated profile entering the league.

About

Career: All-time winningest starting QB in school history in terms of total wins (28) and winning percentage (.737)

Career: Ranked fourth in SEC history in total offense (12,115), fourth in total offense per play (8.14), fifth in total offense per game (310.6) and ninth in passing yards (10,617)

Strengths

Naturally aggressive, doesn't let previous bad throws deter him

Above-average arm strength

Flashes of plus athleticism that made him a top recruit

Weaknesses

Accuracy isn't spectacular

Played in gimmicky offense

At times takes unnecessary risks as a passer

