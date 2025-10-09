Giants vs. Eagles live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for 'Thursday Night Football'

Both the Eagles and the Giants are looking to bounce back from disappointing Week 5 losses just four days after they happened when they meet on "Thursday Night Football" to open Week 6.

The Eagles (4-1) blew a 17-3 lead en route to a 21-17 loss to the Broncos, Philadelphia's first defeat of the season. Saquon Barkley had just six carries -- his fewest in a game since 2021 -- as Jalen Hurts threw 38 passes. It's been an uneven start to the season for the entire offense with Barkley averaging just 3.2 yards per carry and both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith being disgruntled with their roles. Playing the Giants could prove a salve; Barkley faces his former team, and the Giants are allowing the fourth-highest yards per carry (5.3) in the NFL and have allowed eight completions of 25+ yards.

The Giants (1-4) are coming off a 26-14 loss to the Saints in which they turned the ball over five times. One week after defeating the Chargers for his first NFL win and New York's first win of the year, rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart threw a pair of interceptions and lost a fumble. Dart has shown off his mobility -- 109 rushing yards in two starts -- his toughness and his willingness to attempt tight-window throws, but he'll need to toe the line of aggressive vs. irresponsible, as most young quarterbacks must learn to do.

Hurts has won each of the last six games he's started and finished against the Giants, but on a short week, on the road and coming off a loss, he'll have his hands full.

Where to watch Giants vs. Eagles live