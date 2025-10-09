Skip to Main Content
Giants vs. Eagles live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for 'Thursday Night Football'

Week 6 kicks off with an NFC East battle between Philadelphia and New York

Both the Eagles and the Giants are looking to bounce back from disappointing Week 5 losses just four days after they happened when they meet on "Thursday Night Football" to open Week 6.

The Eagles (4-1) blew a 17-3 lead en route to a 21-17 loss to the Broncos, Philadelphia's first defeat of the season. Saquon Barkley had just six carries -- his fewest in a game since 2021 -- as Jalen Hurts threw 38 passes. It's been an uneven start to the season for the entire offense with Barkley averaging just 3.2 yards per carry and both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith being disgruntled with their roles. Playing the Giants could prove a salve; Barkley faces his former team, and the Giants are allowing the fourth-highest yards per carry (5.3) in the NFL and have allowed eight completions of 25+ yards.

The Giants (1-4) are coming off a 26-14 loss to the Saints in which they turned the ball over five times. One week after defeating the Chargers for his first NFL win and New York's first win of the year, rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart threw a pair of interceptions and lost a fumble. Dart has shown off his mobility -- 109 rushing yards in two starts -- his toughness and his willingness to attempt tight-window throws, but he'll need to toe the line of aggressive vs. irresponsible, as most young quarterbacks must learn to do.

Hurts has won each of the last six games he's started and finished against the Giants, but on a short week, on the road and coming off a loss, he'll have his hands full.

Be sure you know how to watch, and scroll down to follow along with our live coverage!

Where to watch Giants vs. Eagles live

  • When: Oct. 9, 8:15 p.m.
  • Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey
  • Streaming: Amazon Prime
  • Odds: Eagles -7.5, O/U 40.5
TOUCHDOWN GIANTS: Jaxson Dart to the house

Jaxson Dart has shown he can really run, and he just put it on display, juking out Zack Baun on his way to a 19-yard touchdown run. What a highlight from the rookie quarterback:

The Giants are going to need big efforts from some reserve wide receivers tonight, and Lil'Jordan Humphrey was the first one to step up, hauling in a 34-yard on third and 12 to keep the drive alive.

 
Giants defense stands strong, Eagles settle for field goal

After a pair of big Barkley runs, he came off the field and the Giants' defense stiffened. Jake Elliott banged through a 42-yard field goal, and Philly leads 3-0 early. Positive start for the visitors, but New York's rush defense responded quickly.

 
Saquon Barkley rips a big one to start

Remember when we said Barkley's longest run this season was 17 yards? He went for 18 on the very first offensive play of the game and then 13 more on the second play. Great start for Philadelphia.

 
We are underway from East Rutherford!

The Eagles start with the ball at their own 40 after the kickoff did not make it to the landing zone.

 
Is this Saquon Barkley's chance to get on track?

Barkley finally delivered his first big, explosive play last week -- a 47-yard touchdown catch -- but his longest carry this season is still just 17 yards. Last year, he had 17 rushes of 20+ yards, second only to Derrick Henry.

But Barkley is facing his former team in his former home. The first time he did that, he ran for 176 yards and a touchdown. Are we in for a repeat tonight?

 
Preview for tonight's game

The Eagles offense seems stuck in neutral, but it has some potential opportunities to get on track against a Giants defense that has a talented pass rush but has been susceptible to the run game and big plays in the passing game. Here's Jared Dubin's preview:

Eagles vs. Giants preview, prediction: Can Philly fix its offense -- and is Jaxson Dart ready for prime time?
Jared Dubin
Eagles vs. Giants preview, prediction: Can Philly fix its offense -- and is Jaxson Dart ready for prime time?
 
Impact of Jalen Carter being inactive

Carter's absence could impact Philadelphia's defense especially in the run game. The Eagles are allowing 4.5 yards per carry with Carter on the field compared to 5.2 yards per carry when he's not on the field.

Keep in mind this defensive front is not nearly as deep as it was last year. The Eagles lost Milton Williams to the Patriots and Josh Sweat to the Cardinals this offseason. With Carter out, Jordan Davis, Ty Robinson, Moro Ojomo, Za'Darius Smith and Byron Young will likely see more reps. Smith had a sack last week, his first full sack with Philadelphia.

 
INACTIVES: Jalen Carter out for Eagles, Jermaine Eluemunor in for Giants

After popping up on the injury report Wednesday with a heel issue, Jalen Carter is officially inactive for the Eagles against the Giants. That's a big relief for Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo and the rest of the Giants offense, which is already down its top two wide receivers in Malik Nabers (ACL - done for season) and Darius Slayton (hamstring - previously ruled out).

The Giants also got good news in the form of Jermaine Eluemunor, who was listed as questionable due to a back injury, being active for tonight's contest.

Here's the full list of inactives:
