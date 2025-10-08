Teams coming off losses clash in a key NFC East matchup, when the Philadelphia Eagles battle the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football. Philadelphia dropped a 21-17 decision to the Denver Broncos, while New York fell 26-14 at New Orleans this past Sunday. The Eagles (4-1), who are 3-0 in the NFC, are 2-0 on the road this season. The Giants (1-4), who are 0-3 in the conference and 0-2 in the division, are 1-1 on their home field in 2025.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Philadelphia leads the all-time series 95-88-2, including wins in seven of the past eight meetings. The Eagles are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Eagles vs. Giants odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 40.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Giants vs. Eagles picks, make sure you check out what SportsLine expert, Adam Silverstein, has to say.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly if your initial $5 wager wins:

CBS Sports' managing editor, Silverstein is an expert on college and pro football and is coming off a second straight dominant NFL season. He went 100-75-7 (plus $1,749 for $100 players, every bet one unit) in the 2024 season, bringing his two-year run to 188-138-16 (plus $3,564).

Anyone following him at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen impressive returns. He especially has the pulse of the Philadelphia Eagles. In his last 61 selections involving the Eagles, he is 37-22-2 (+1299). You need to see what he has to say.

Now, he has set his sights on Eagles vs. Giants and just revealed its coveted betting picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Giants vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Giants spread Eagles -7.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Eagles vs. Giants over/under 40.5 points Eagles vs. Giants money line Philadelphia -388, New York Giants +303 Eagles vs. Giants picks See picks at SportsLine Eagles vs. Giants streaming Amazon Prime

Why the Eagles can cover

Veteran quarterback Jalen Hurts powers the Philadelphia offense. In five games this season, he has completed 93 of 139 passes (66.9%) for 889 yards and seven touchdowns with zero interceptions. He has also carried 43 times for 182 yards (4.2 average) and four touchdowns. In the loss to the Broncos, he completed 23 of 38 passes (60.5%) for 280 yards and two touchdowns.

His top target has been fifth-year veteran wide receiver DeVonta Smith. In five games, he has a team-high 25 receptions for 272 yards (10.9 average) and one touchdown with four explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 52, with 84 yards after the catch and 11 first-down conversions. In the loss to Denver, he caught eight passes for 114 yards (14.3 average). In a 33-26 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 21, he caught eight passes for 60 yards and one touchdown. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Giants can cover

Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart leads the New York offense. In two starts, he has completed 39 of 60 passes (65%) for 313 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. He has also carried 19 times for 109 yards (5.7 average) and one touchdown. In a 21-18 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 28, he completed 13 of 20 passes (65%) for 111 yards and one touchdown. He also carried 10 times for 54 yards and a score.

Rookie running back Cam Skattebo heads the Giants' ground attack. The fourth-round draft pick has played all five games, carrying 63 times for 240 yards (3.8 average) and two touchdowns. He also has 18 receptions for 143 yards. In the win over the Chargers, he carried 25 times for 79 yards. He carried 10 times for 60 yards and a score in a 22-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 21. See which team to back at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel bonus code to get $300 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make Eagles vs. Giants picks

For Thursday Night Football's Giants vs. Eagles matchup, Silverstein is leaning under the total, and he also says a critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Eagles vs. Giants and what critical x-factor do you need to know about? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Giants vs. Eagles spread you need to jump, all from the expert who returned $1,299 to $100 players over his last 61 Philadelphia Eagles picks, and find out.