Eli Manning admits he can't help but stare at Saquon Barkley's massive legs

There are plenty of reasons to knock the Giants' decision to draft running back Saquon Barkley with the second-overall pick -- from the positional value of a running back to the overall state of the Giants' roster (ready for a rebuild) -- and most of them are convincing. There are, however, a few reasons to praise the Giants' selection of Barkley -- mainly Barkley's incredible game tape and resume -- and Eli Manning is here to provide us with another one.

According to Manning, Barkley's legs are so off the charts, he can't stop staring at them.

"His quads are like the size of my waist and whole upper body," Manning told the "Simms & Lefkoe" podcast on Bleacher Report. "I've never quite seen anything like it. I don't often stare at another man's legs, but in that case, you can't quite help it."

Eli Manning can’t stop staring at Saquon Barkley’s legs 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Mc81ofrdS2 — Simms & Lefkoe (@SimmsAndLefkoe) July 10, 2018

Manning's not exaggerating. Look at the size of Barkley's quads:

Barkley throws out the first pitch before an Astros-Yankees game at Yankee Stadium. USATSI

Barkley used those legs to run for 3,843 yards and 43 touchdowns during his three-year career at Penn State, emerging as one of the best running back prospects in recent years. Despite needing a new franchise quarterback to replace a 37-year-old Manning, the Giants were so enamored with Barkley that they decided to pass on a quarterback of the future and the opportunity to snag a boatload of draft picks from some quarterback-needy team looking to trade up.

Plenty of critics have emerged in the aftermath of that decision -- including me -- but that doesn't mean critics believe Barkley is going to flop at the next level. Like Ezekiel Elliott before him, Barkley will likely turn into an immediate stud and provide additional firepower to a Giants offense that has relied on Odell Beckham Jr. to carry it. It's not impossible to envision the Giants' offense rebounding from a disastrous 2017 season with Beckham healthy again and Barkley there to provide him with some relief.

Whether that'll be enough to get the Giants back into the playoffs remains to be seen. To do that, they'll need to do more than provide Manning with more firepower. They'll also need to fix their defense.

Of note: On Wednesday, the Giants used a third-round pick in the supplemental draft on cornerback Sam Beal.