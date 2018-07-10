Eli Manning: Odell Beckham 'looked healthy' and 'seemed to be his old self'

The two biggest questions about the Giants' ability to rebound from a disastrous 2017 season pertain to the status of their best player, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Will Beckham's contract situation be resolved before the 2018 season? And will Beckham be fully recovered from his ankle injury?

Beckham's contract situation remains mostly unresolved, but the status of his health is beginning to clear up. Last week, a video emerged that showed Beckham working out at what appeared to be full strength. And then on Tuesday, Giants quarterback Eli Manning said that Beckham looked like his "old self" at mandatory minicamp last month.

"Odell looked healthy," Manning said, via ESPN. "He was running routes full speed, making cuts and seemed to be his old self. So I'm excited about that and that he can go out there and run all the routes.

"So, excited to get him back going once training camp hits up. And getting on the same page, there are always new routes and new tweaks to the offense. But I know he's been working hard and is going to have a big year."

Beckham, who fractured his ankle in early October and missed the rest of the 2017 season after undergoing surgery, caught 288 passes for 4,122 yards and 35 touchdowns during the first three years of his career (2014-16). In that span, Beckham ranked fourth in receptions, third in receiving yards, and tied for first (with Antonio Brown) in touchdown catches. But he was limited to only four games in 2017 and was forced to miss the majority of the Giants' disastrous season that involved locker-room leaks, suspensions, a controversial decision to bench Manning for Geno Smith, and the dismissal of general manager Jerry Reese and coach Ben McAdoo. In all, the Giants went 3-13 and secured the second-overall pick in this year's draft.

Somewhat surprisingly, the new Giants regime decided to go all-in -- a decision that drew drawn plenty of criticism -- with their current core by signing left tackle Nate Solder in free agency and then using the second-overall pick on running back Saquon Barkley. But the most important addition will be Beckham, who is capable of singlehandedly providing the Giants' offense with the boost it needs, provided he's healthy. And it certainly looks like he is.

Beckham knows how much he means to the Giants, which is why he reportedly wants a new contract that pays him like an NFL quarterback. And that brings us back to the other question. While Beckham, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal, hasn't gotten a new contract yet, he has said that he'll attend training camp. A holdout is still reportedly possible, but there's a very real chance a healthy Beckham participates at training camp.

That doesn't provide a final answer to the question about his contract status, but it does provide some positivity as the season approaches.