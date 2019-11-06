Giants' Evan Engram getting a second opinion on MRI of injured foot after leaving game against Cowboys
Engram left the Giants' game against the Cowboys with a sore foot
The New York Giants have not been at full-strength offensively for essentially the entire 2019 season.
Eli Manning started the first two games before being relieved of his duties by Daniel Jones. Golden Tate was suspended to begin the year. Saquon Barkley was injured earlier in the season, and backup Wayne Gallman was injured soon after. Sterling Shepard has missed the last several games due to a concussion. Tight end Evan Engram missed the team's Week 6 game due to injury, and may be in danger of missing time again.
Engram had an MRI of his sore foot earlier this week, according to a report from ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, and that MRI is being sent to Dr. Robert Anderson for a second opinion. Schefter also noted that Engram's status moving forward is "uncertain," which makes sense given that he apparently needs a second opinion on the injury.
Engram has been Manning's and Jones' top target for most of this season, catching 44 passes for 467 yards and three touchdowns on his 68 targets. He caught six passes for 48 yards on Monday night against the Cowboys, but was notably absent from the team's final drive. It was reported on Tuesday that the foot injury was the reason.
If he has to miss time, backup tight end Rhett Ellison will presumably see an expanded role, but it seems likely that Jones will lock onto receivers Tate, Darius Slayton, Cody Latimer, Bennie Fowler, and Shepard, if and when he clears the concussion protocol. Engram, the Giants' first-round pick in 2017, is extension-eligible this offseason, and looks like one of the best young tight ends in the league. Injuries do appear to be an issue for him, though, and will likely factor into any contract negotiations.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Garrett plans to study paleontology
These days, Garrett spends his Sundays with his hand in the dirt as a DE, but after football,...
-
49ers' Joe Staley planning to return
The undefeated Niners are getting even better
-
NFL responds to Chargers to London rumor
The NFL has finally weighed in on that Chargers to London report
-
Williams: No medical records review
The dispute between Williams and the Redskins continues
-
Sportsbook gives Trubisky MVP bets back
Trubisky is... very much out of the MVP race now
-
Kerr Week 10 Picks: Vikings over Cowboys
The Vikings actually win a big game on the road against an over .500 team
-
Giants vs. Cowboys live updates
Cowboys fall behind 12-3, but regroup to roll past Giants on 'Monday Night Football'
-
Ravens deal Patriots first loss
Jackson accounted for 225 total yards and three touchdowns to take out the previously unbeaten...