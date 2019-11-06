Giants' Evan Engram in a walking boot after suffering mid-foot sprain, could miss extended time

The New York Giants have not been at full-strength offensively for essentially the entire 2019 season.

Eli Manning started the first two games before being relieved of his duties by Daniel Jones. Golden Tate was suspended to begin the year. Saquon Barkley was injured earlier in the season, and backup Wayne Gallman was injured soon after. Sterling Shepard has missed the last several games due to a concussion. Tight end Evan Engram missed the team's Week 6 game due to injury, and may be in danger of missing time again.

Engram had an MRI of his sore foot earlier this week, according to a report from ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, and that MRI was sent to Dr. Robert Anderson for a second opinion. Giants coach Pat Shurmur later told reporters that Engram has a mid-foot sprain and is in a walking boot. Such an injury typically leads to a multi-week absence from the field (it was Cam Newton's initial diagnosis in preseason, for example, and he just went on IR), but Engram's official status at this point is unknown.

Engram has been Manning's and Jones' top target for most of this season, catching 44 passes for 467 yards and three touchdowns on his 68 targets. He caught six passes for 48 yards on Monday night against the Cowboys, but was notably absent from the team's final drive. It was reported on Tuesday that the foot injury was the reason.

While he's out, backup tight end Rhett Ellison will presumably see an expanded role, but it seems likely that Jones will lock onto receivers Tate, Darius Slayton, Cody Latimer, Bennie Fowler, and Shepard, if and when he clears the concussion protocol. Engram, the Giants' first-round pick in 2017, is extension-eligible this offseason, and looks like one of the best young tight ends in the league. Injuries do appear to be an issue for him, though, and will likely factor into any contract negotiations.