Giants' Evan Engram in a walking boot after suffering mid-foot sprain, could miss extended time
Engram left the Giants' game against the Cowboys with a sore foot
The New York Giants have not been at full-strength offensively for essentially the entire 2019 season.
Eli Manning started the first two games before being relieved of his duties by Daniel Jones. Golden Tate was suspended to begin the year. Saquon Barkley was injured earlier in the season, and backup Wayne Gallman was injured soon after. Sterling Shepard has missed the last several games due to a concussion. Tight end Evan Engram missed the team's Week 6 game due to injury, and may be in danger of missing time again.
Engram had an MRI of his sore foot earlier this week, according to a report from ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, and that MRI was sent to Dr. Robert Anderson for a second opinion. Giants coach Pat Shurmur later told reporters that Engram has a mid-foot sprain and is in a walking boot. Such an injury typically leads to a multi-week absence from the field (it was Cam Newton's initial diagnosis in preseason, for example, and he just went on IR), but Engram's official status at this point is unknown.
Engram has been Manning's and Jones' top target for most of this season, catching 44 passes for 467 yards and three touchdowns on his 68 targets. He caught six passes for 48 yards on Monday night against the Cowboys, but was notably absent from the team's final drive. It was reported on Tuesday that the foot injury was the reason.
While he's out, backup tight end Rhett Ellison will presumably see an expanded role, but it seems likely that Jones will lock onto receivers Tate, Darius Slayton, Cody Latimer, Bennie Fowler, and Shepard, if and when he clears the concussion protocol. Engram, the Giants' first-round pick in 2017, is extension-eligible this offseason, and looks like one of the best young tight ends in the league. Injuries do appear to be an issue for him, though, and will likely factor into any contract negotiations.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Lambeau Field is covered in snow
The Packers' stadium looks like it's located in a snow globe
-
Rice reveals his picks for best WRs
Rice gives his pick for the top wide receivers in the league
-
NFL office pool picks, Week 10
SportsLine's advanced computer model just revealed the optimal NFL office pool picks for Week...
-
Polian admits he got Lamar Jackson wrong
The former NFL general manager explains how he messed up his draft evaluation of Jackson
-
A.J. Green may make debut in Week 10
It looks like A.J. Green is back
-
NFL odds, cheat sheet, sims, picks, bets
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 10 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Giants vs. Cowboys live updates
Cowboys fall behind 12-3, but regroup to roll past Giants on 'Monday Night Football'
-
Ravens deal Patriots first loss
Jackson accounted for 225 total yards and three touchdowns to take out the previously unbeaten...