The New York Giants are coming off of an embarrassing performance vs. the Seattle Seahawks in which they fell, 24-3. The offensive line was a major storyline, as Daniel Jones was sacked 10 times, bringing his season total up to 22, which are the fourth-most sacks taken through four games since 2000.

Naturally, MefLife Stadium was full of boos Monday night, and Giants right tackle Evan Neal was shown on the broadcast encouraging the negative noise. On Wednesday, he fired back at fans.

"Why would a lion concern himself with the opinion of a sheep?" Neal told NJ.com. "The person that's commenting on my performance, what does he do? Flip hot dogs and hamburgers somewhere?"

The former No. 7 overall pick did a lot of winning during his time at Alabama, and he said some of those booing aren't real fans.

"Because that just further shows that people are fair-weather," Neal said, (H/T New York Post). "A lot of fans are bandwagoners. I mean, I get it: They want to see us perform well. And I respect all of that. But no one wants us to perform well more than we do.

"And how can you say you're really a fan when we're out there battling our asses off — and the game wasn't going well — but the best you can do is boo your home team?

"So how much of a fan are you, really?"

Neal apologized via X late Wednesday night, but will it be enough to appease the same fans he called out?

Neal was the subject of a lowlight from Monday, when he appeared to block teammate Darren Waller. New York was without left tackle Andrew Thomas in Week 4, and center John Michael Schmitz exited the matchup early with an injury, both of which only added to the struggles on the offensive front.

The Giants are averaging an NFL-low 11.5 points per game this season and have been outscored, 77-9 (-68), in the first half. They are one of just two NFL teams with zero offensive plays run with a lead this season, joining their fellow New York team, the Jets.

Things don't get easier for the Giants this week, as they travel to Miami to take on the high-flying Dolphins, who have scored a league-high 150 points this season. New York has scored 46 total points this year.