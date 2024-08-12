EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants on Sunday finally activated offensive tackle Evan Neal off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Neal, who had ankle surgery on Jan. 2, had been out for all of training camp before returning and participating in individual drills Sunday.

"It felt good to be back out there. It's been a long time," Neal said. "So, it's always good to be back out there with the guys."

Neal couldn't elaborate on the exact issue he had fixed in surgery, but did speak to the fact that the Giants initially misdiagnosed the issue before deciding that he needed to head to the operating table.

"I have no ill will whatsoever," he said. "The Giants' training staff has done everything that they can to help me get back healthy. I just can't help or misdiagnosis. I mean, things like that happen. It's nobody's fault."

Neal also addressed the extended absence that kept him out for the entirety of the offseason program and did not see him return to the field until eight-plus months following his surgery.

"Everybody's different," he said. "I'm a large man. I put a lot of pressure and a lot of weight on my ankle. Everybody's body is different. Nothing's natural about a surgery, getting cut open, so your body's going to have a different response. So, there's not a cookie-cutter model in terms of when a player's going to be back and when he's not going to be back."

The third-year tackle is headed into a pivotal season after struggling during his first two years after the Giants selected him with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Neal finished 84th out of 85 qualifying tackles in Pro Football Focus' grading system last season after allowing 20 pressures on just 309 pass-blocking snaps. That followed a rookie season in which he ranked 86th out of 89 tackles, having allowed 52 pressures on 534 snaps.

Head coach Brian Daboll declined to say whether or not Neal would work with the starters once he's able to get back into fully practices.

"We're just getting it back here out in individuals," Daboll said. "So, he's got a long way to go in terms of being off for a while and (he'll) go out there and start competing."

The Giants signed Jermaine Eluemunor this offseason, then moved him from guard to tackle when Neal wasn't ready for camp. Eluemunor has been working with the starting unit throughout the summer. Neal echoed his coach's sentiment about getting back into the starting lineup.

"I'm not owed anything, and I can't feel like I deserve anything," he said. "All I want is what I work for."