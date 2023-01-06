The New York Giants can't move up or down in the playoff race this week, firmly locked into the No. 6 seed heading into Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Since New York has nothing to play for until the wild card round of the playoffs, the Giants are expected to rest several key starters, per the New York Post. The Eagles need a win to clinch the NFC East and home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs.

On Friday, head coach Brian Daboll already ruled out defensive tackle Leonard Williams (neck) and pass rusher Azeez Ojulari (ankle) for Sunday's game. Neither of the two practiced Wednesday or Thursday. The Giants have other injured starters in cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee) and center Jon Feliciano (back), which Daboll will make a decision on this weekend.

Which starters could get the week off? The Giants haven't made a decision on Daniel Jones' playing status for Sunday, meaning Tyrod Taylor could get the start. Taylor has made 53 starts in his career, including six for the Houston Texans last season. He completed 60.7% of his passes for 966 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions (76.7 rating). Taylor has thrown just six passes for the Giants this season.

"Tyrod is a great piece to that quarterback room," Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka said Thursday. "He contributes a lot, helps everybody – not just the players but the coaches as well. I find myself leaning on him and his experience. He's seen a lot of football and played a lot of football. He's a great asset to have and a guy that you really cherish in the quarterback room and on the team."

If Taylor starts, there's a good chance Saquon Barkley gets the week off as well. Barkley has 295 carries for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns this season -- playing all 16 games for the Giants.