The New York Giants will not let Leonard Williams walk into unrestricted free agency this offseason. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Giants are expected to place the franchise tag on their standout defensive lineman. While this tag does ensure that Williams will be in New York in 2021, both sides view this as a placeholder as they continue to work towards a long-term deal, per Rapoport. The tag simply gives the Giants an exclusive negotiating window until the summer to get a bigger deal done while at the very worst locking in Williams for one more year.

In his first full season with the Giants, Williams put together an extremely impressive 2020 campaign. In 16 games played (12 starts), the 26-year-old totaled a career-high 11.5 sacks, 30 quarterback hits, 42 pressures. and 57 tackles.

Williams first arrived to the club in the midst of the 2019 season when he was traded from the Giants' MetLife Stadium roommate in the New York Jets, who drafted him No. 6 overall back in 2015 out of USC. That deal saw the Giants send a 2020 third-round pick and a 2021 fifth-rounder for Williams' services. The 6-foot-5, 302 pounder did impress upon swapping his green threads for Giants blue, totaling half a sack, 17 pressures, and 11 quarterback hits over eight games with his new team.

Those efforts led to the Giants placing the franchise tag on him last year, meaning this is the second offseason in the row where he's been hit with it. Last year, the tag paid Williams around $16 million and with a 20% raise with this tag, he could be looking at a rate of over $19 million for 2021. However, as Rapoport has noted, it doesn't appear Williams will be playing on this tag in 2021 with both parties seemingly motivated to lock their defensive anchor down for the foreseeable future.