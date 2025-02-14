The New York Giants are exploring the potential sale of a minority stake in the NFL franchise, the team said in a statement obtained by NFL Media on Thursday night. The team has retained Moelis & Company, an investment bank and strategic adviser, to examine the possibilities around selling a non-controlling stake in the team. This announcement comes in response to an initial report from the Sports Business Journal that reported on the potential sale.

"The Mara and Tisch families have retained Moelis & Company to explore the potential sale of a minority, non-controlling stake in the New York Giants," the club said in a statement, via NFL.com. "There will be no further comment in regard to the process."

The Mara family has owned the franchise in some capacity since its inception in 1925, when it was founded by Tim Mara. More recently, the team has been split 50-50 between the Mara and Tisch families since 1991. John Mara and Steve Tisch have been in control of the organization since 2005.

While there was no specific reason given surrounding the possible sale of a minority stake, this isn't an unprecedented practice in the league. The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills are among a handful of teams that have completed minority sales of their franchises.

The league also approved a vote to allow private equity firms to buy up to a 10% stake in organizations last August. The report from the Sports Business Journal indicated that the Giants are looking to sell up to 10% of the team.

Of course, the price for the New York franchise will be a fascinating situation to follow. The Philadelphia Eagles sold 8% of the team in a pair of deals last year, which valued the team at $8.1 billion and $8.3 billion. Given the New York City market, it's possible, if not a certainty, that the evaluation for the Giants will exceed that of their division rival.