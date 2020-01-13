Giants find Daniel Jones' new quarterbacks coach, add Joe Schuplinski to Joe Judge's staff, per report

Joe Judge's first staff as the New York Giants' head coach is quickly rounding into form.

A day after reports surfaced that current Dolphins defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is expected to fill that same position with the Giants, NFL Network's Mike Garofolo has reported the Giants are expected to name Jerry Schuplinski as the team's new quarterbacks coach.

Like Graham, Schuplinski is currently employed by the Dolphins, as he has been the team's quarterbacks coach since the 2019 season. Schuplinski spent the previous seven seasons with the Patriots, first as an offensive assistant then as the team's quarterbacks coach from 2016-18. Schuplinski, a former high school head coach before breaking into the NFL with the Patriots, won three Super Bowls in New England while helping Tom Brady add to his Hall of Fame credentials. He also worked closely with then Patriots backup quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett, who played well when Brady was out serving his league-issued suspension at the start of the 2016 season. Brissett specifically sought Schuplinski out after receiving a game ball following a win early in the '16 season.

Patriots head coach Belichick lauded the work Schuplinski did with Brissett during that period, as the Patriots were able to win their first three games despite not having Brady at their disposal. New England's fast start that season helped jump-start the Patriots' second Super Bowl win in three years.

That's Brissett celebrating with assistant quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski, who has spent a lot of time teaching the rookie since May. https://t.co/z5S1GQRwpR — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) September 23, 2016

"Jerry's spent a lot of time with Jacoby," Belichick said, via NBC Sports Boston. "Josh obviously spends a lot of time with all the quarterbacks, but again there's times where Tom or Jimmy was going to be the starting quarterback, sometimes the second quarterback -- whether that was Jimmy a couple of years ago or last year, or Jacoby this year -- is on a little bit different scale in terms of their preparation."

Schuplinski, who enjoyed a successful playing career while serving as John Carroll's quarterback before becoming a graduate assistant at the school in 2000, has also received praise from Garoppolo, whose success this season has helped land the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

"I probably wouldn't be where I am at without him," Garoppolo told WEEI in 2018, via SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

"He's definitely one of my favorite coaches I have ever had," added Brissett, who is currently the starting quarterback for the Colts.

In New York, Schuplinski would be reunited with Judge, who also joined the Patriots' staff in 2012. He would also have the opportunity to work with second-year quarterback Daniel Jones, who showed serious signs of promise during his rookie season. The sixth overall pick in the 2019 draft, Jones completed 61.9% of his pass attempts for 24 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions despite missing multiple games in his rookie season.

Jones displayed key traits the Giants, and now Schuplinski can work with, including excellent ball placement, football IQ, athleticism to create out of structure, and poise in the pocket. Schuplinski will be tasked with helping Jones cut down on his turnovers in year two and beyond.