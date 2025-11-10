Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

If you've ever wanted to coach an NFL team, you should go ahead and send an application to the New York Giants, because they currently have an opening after firing Brian Daboll on Monday. Daboll was on the hot seat going into the season and it appears the last straw for the Giants was watching him blow a 10-point fourth-quarter lead to the Bears in a 24-20 loss on Sunday. It marked the second time this season that the Giants lost a game that they led by double digits with four minutes or less left in the game.

Through Sunday's game, the NFL's 32 teams are 84-3 this season when leading by at least 10 points in the final four minutes of the fourth quarter and that breaks down like this: The Giants are 1-2 while the 31 other teams are a combined 83-1. The Giants are just the second team since 1970 to lose multiple games in a season like this, joining the 2004 Seahawks.

Daboll actually led the Giants to the playoffs during his first season with the team, but since the start of the 2023 season, he had gone just 11-33, which was the second-worst record in the NFL over that span (Only the Titans had been worse, and not surprisingly, they also fired their coach earlier this year). Daboll will finish his Giants' career with a record of 20-40-1. There was some thought that the Giants might hold on to him so he could develop Jaxson Dart, but now, that will fall on the next guy who gets the job. For now, offensive coordiantor Mike Kafka will take over as the interim coach.

Daboll got fired just as we were sending out the newsletter. If you want the full story on the move, we've got that here. We've also got a list of coaching candidates that you can check out here.

1. NFL Week 10 grades: Bills fail out, Steelers almost as bad

Anyway, here are the grades from three notable games that were played Sunday:

Dolphins 30-13 over Bills (full recap)

Bills takeaway: After beating the Chiefs in an AFC showdown last week, the Bills got caught sleeping at the wheel in this game. Buffalo looked overmatched, unprepared and completely out of sync. Josh Allen turned the ball over twice, James Cook lost a fumble and couldn't get going on the ground, and the Bills receivers had trouble getting open. The defense hasn't been able to stop the run all season and that issue continued in this game with De'Von Achane going off for over 170 yards. The Bills (6-3) are still a Super Bowl contender, but they have a lot of flaws this year and those flaws were on display in this game. Grade: F

Dolphins takeaway: We finally found out what the Dolphins can do when everything comes together for them. The defense held the NFL's second-leading rusher (James Cook) to just 53 yards and they totally bottled up Josh Allen. The Bills QB looked lost against a Dolphins defense that forced three turnovers while also sacking him three times. De'Von Achane was the star of with 225 total yards on just 28 touches. Jaylen Waddle also got the last laugh on the Bills, who tried to trade for him last week. Not only did Waddle stay in Miami, but he finished with 84 yards receiving and a TD. At 3-7 it might be too late to save their season, but if the Dolphins keep playing like this, they certainly could make things interesting with games coming up against the Commanders, Saints and Jets. Grade: A+

Texans 36-29 over Jaguars (full recap)

Jaguars takeaway: This was an epic all-around collapse by a Jaguars team that blew a 29-10 lead in the fourth quarter. The offense totaled just 11 yards in the final period and the defense couldn't get a stop. Most of the loss has to be pinned on an offense that struggled to move the ball for most of the game. The Jags didn't have a single drive that went for more than 40 yards in the first half and they went three and out on their two biggest drives of the fourth quarter. The defense also deserves plenty of blame for giving up 26 points in the final quarter. The Jags (5-4) could have taken control of second place in the AFC South, but now it feels like only a matter of time before they lose that to Houston. Grade: C-

Texans takeaway: This game got off to an ugly start for the Texans, who turned the ball over twice in the first four minutes, but they made up for it later with one of the best fourth quarters by any team in NFL history. The comeback was possible thanks to an offense that came alive over the final 15 minutes and a dominant performance by the defense. The Texans defense forced two punts while holding the Jaguars to just 11 yards in the fourth quarter, which allowed the offense to get Houston back in the game. Davis Mills, who started for an injured C.J. Stroud, threw for 104 yards and two touchdowns in the final quarter and then he capped off the comeback by scoring on a 14-yard run that gave Houston its first lead of the game with just 31 seconds left to play. Nico Collins showed why he's one of the best receivers in the NFL with seven catches for 136 yards. The Texans (4-5) essentially saved their season with this win. Grade: B

Chargers 25-10 over Steelers (full recap)

Steelers takeaway: After shocking the Colts last week, the Steelers came crashing back to earth on Sunday night. Aaron Rodgers finally looked old: Most of his passes were off the mark and the Steelers simply couldn't move the ball in what was easily their worst offensive performance of the year. The mistakes piled up for Pittsburgh with two interceptions, a muffed punt, a missed field goal and a safety, and it's almost impossible for any team to overcome that. The Steelers (5-4) are still in first place in the AFC North, but they might not be for long if they keep playing like they did on Sunday night. Grade: D

Chargers takeaway: The Chargers are a team that can beat you in multiple ways, and on Sunday night, their defense turned into a wrecking ball. A safety by Khalil Mack in the first quarter set the tone for a defense that only gave up one drive of more than 20 yards through the first three quarters. Offensively, Justin Herbert was under attack for most of the game, but that didn't seem to bother him. Despite getting sacked five times, Herbert still managed to throw for 220 yards and a TD. Kimani Vidal was an unsung hero with 95 yards and a TD on the ground. This is a tough team that can go toe to toe with anyone. When it comes to the AFC West, everyone keeps talking about the Broncos and Chiefs, but you might want to start paying attention to the Chargers because this team is dangerous (and they've already beaten both Kansas City and Denver). Grade: A

As for the other 20 grades we handed out in Week 10, you can check those out by clicking here.

2. NFL Week 10 winners and losers: Head coaches edition

You can't have a week of NFL action without having winners and losers, so we have some winners and losers. Cody Benjamin came up with this week's list, and his winners list is filled with head coaches, so let's check out who made the cut.

WINNERS

Mike Vrabel. Under Vrabel's direction, New England's defense got to Baker Mayfield when it counted, and Josh McDaniels finally unleashed TreVeyon Henderson as explosive run support for Drake Maye, who once again tossed a couple of beautiful deep shots. Just over halfway through his first year running the Patriots, Vrabel is well on his way to the postseason.

Under Vrabel's direction, New England's defense got to Baker Mayfield when it counted, and Josh McDaniels finally unleashed TreVeyon Henderson as explosive run support for Drake Maye, who once again tossed a couple of beautiful deep shots. Just over halfway through his first year running the Patriots, Vrabel is well on his way to the postseason. Dan Campbell. The Lions were stunned in an upset loss to the Vikings in Week 9. No problem. Campbell had his boys revved up and ready to dominate on the rebound, and rebound they did, driving the ball all over the old, depleted Commanders defense for a 44-22 blowout win.

The Lions were stunned in an upset loss to the Vikings in Week 9. No problem. Campbell had his boys revved up and ready to dominate on the rebound, and rebound they did, driving the ball all over the old, depleted Commanders defense for a 44-22 blowout win. Mike Macdonald. One thing we don't talk enough about: the Seattle Seahawks' surge, not only as new NFC West frontrunners but possible Super Bowl contenders. Maybe that will change after Sunday. Macdonald's defense got off to a rip-roaring start against the rival Arizona Cardinals, scoring a pair of touchdowns to help Seattle jump out to a 35-0 lead ... by midway through the second quarter.

If you want to see the rest of Cody's winners along with his losers, be sure to click here.

3. Overreactions from Week 10: Is Jonathan Taylor on his way to winning MVP?

Everyone on the internet loves to overreact to things, and that's especially true when we're talking about the the NFL. With that in mind, Tyler Sullivan decided to take a look at several things that happened in Week 10 to decide if we're all overreacting.

Statement: Jonathan Taylor is the runaway NFL MVP favorite.

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction. Jonathan Taylor has been sensational in 2025. Otherworldly even. He just tallied 244 yards and three touchdowns (including the game winner in overtime) against the Falcons in Germany. Those 244 yards rushing were the most by any player in a game this season. ... However, let's not get lost in the moment. Like it or not, the NFL MVP award is really the MV-QB award, so Taylor has a massive uphill battle to break those norms. Even if it's close, the tie will go to the quarterback.

Statement: Buffalo's Super Bowl window has closed.

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction. Maybe the most stunning result from Week 10 was the Bills being blown out by the Dolphins, 30-13. This loss was compounded by the Patriots defeating the Buccaneers on Sunday, which extended their lead in the AFC East. Now, Buffalo trails New England by two games in the win column for first place in the division, and is currently losing in the head-to-head tiebreaker. Beyond where Buffalo currently sits in the standings, the jarring result does bring questions about whether or not this team has missed its window for a championship. That would be a bit of a stretch, however. Yes, Buffalo has its deficiencies -- including at wide receiver -- but with Josh Allen under center, this team still has a championship ceiling.

Statement: Brian Daboll will be the next coach fired.

Overreaction or reality: Reality. The New York Giants coach was already sitting on the hot seat, and the temperature has only continued to rise after his club's Week 10 loss to the Chicago Bears. This was yet another blown fourth-quarter lead by the Giants. Not only have they lost back-to-back games when leading by 10 or more points in the fourth quarter, but the club is now 0-4 on the road in games when leading by 10-plus points on the season overall. That's a recipe to get fired, no matter if Jaxson Dart left with an injury or not.

There are plenty more overreactions, and if you want to check those out, be sure to click here.

4. Crazy stats from Week 10: Matthew Stafford makes history

Imagn Images

Every Sunday night, I get an email from our research department here at CBS Sports, and every Sunday, that email always includes some wild stats about the games that were just played.

With that in mind, here are 14 crazy stats from Week 10:

Matthew Stafford makes history. The Rams QB threw four TD passes with zero interceptions against the 49ers, marking the third straight game that he's pulled that off, which is the longest streak in NFL history. That's right, no other QB has ever thrown at least four touchdowns with zero interceptions in three straight games. Stafford has also thrown 22 straight TD passes without an interception, which is the second-longest streak in NFL history (Tom Brady threw 26 straight TD passes without a pick in 2010). Browns suffer impossible loss. The Browns held the Jets to just 169 yards while turning the ball over zero times. Since 1950, teams were 224-0 when holding their opponent under 175 yards with zero turnovers, but that number is now 224-1 after Cleveland's 27-20 loss to New York. Texans' crazy comeback. The Texans were able to beat the Jaguars despite trailing 29-10 heading into the fourth quarter. It was the largest fourth-quarter comeback in franchise history for Houston. The Texans had been 0-96 when trailing by 15 points or more entering the fourth quarter of a game. Giant yikes. The NFL's 32 teams are 84-3 this season when leading by at least 10 points in the final four minutes of the fourth quarter. That breaks down like this: The Giants are 1-2 while the 31 other teams are a combined 83-1. The Giants are just the second team since 1970 to lose multiple games in a season like this, joining the 2004 Seahawks. Patriots rookies have record day. The Patriots had three touchdowns of 55 yards or more in their 28-23 win over the Buccaneers and all three scores came from a rookie. That marks the first time since 1998 that a team had three scores of 50 yards or more that were all scored by rookies in a single game. TreVeyon Henderson's rare feat. Of the three touchdowns that the Patriots scored, two of them came from Henderson, who had a 55-yard score and a 69-yard score against the Buccaneers. That makes Henderson just the fourth rookie in NFL history to record multiple 50-yard rushing touchdowns in a single game, joining Lenny Moore (1956 with the Baltimore Colts), Adrian Peterson (2007 with Minnesota) and Doug Martin (2012 with Tampa Bay). JSN joins rare club. With 93 yards against the Cardinals, Jaxson Smith-Njigba now has at least 75 yards in all nine of Seattle's games this year. That makes him one of just three players in NFL history to hit 75 yards in each of his first nine games of the season, joining Michael Irvin (1995) and Antonio Brown (2014). Demarcus Lawrence is a scoring machine. The Seahawks' pass rusher recovered two fumbles against the Cardinals and he returned BOTH of them for touchdowns. That makes him the first defensive lineman in the Super Bowl era to have two fumble return scores in one game. Commanders keep getting blown out. Since Week 7, the Commanders have lost four straight games by 21 points, which is almost unheard of. They're just the second team since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 to lose four consecutive games by at least three touchdowns, joining the 2002 Cardinals. Taylor Time, Part I. With 244 yards rushing and 42 yards receiving, Jonathan Taylor totaled 286 yards against the Falcons in Berlin. That's the highest yardage total ever by a player in an international game. Taylor's rushing total was also the highest by any player this season. Taylor also now has 66 career rushing touchdowns, which moved him past Marshall Faulk for the most in franchise history. Taylor Time, Part II. Jonathan Taylor had three touchdowns to go along with his 244 yards rushing, marking the second time in his career that he's topped 200 yards rushing with at least three touchdowns. That makes him just the second player in NFL history to pull that off, joining Derrick Henry, who did it with the Titans. Jaxson Dart is in a league of his own. With a 24-yard rushing TD against the Bears, Dart became the first rookie QB in NFL history to score a rushing touchdown in five straight games. Dart also joined Cam Newton as the only other rookie QB in NFL history to record at least seven rushing touchdowns in their first seven career starts. Chargers new record holder. Keenan Allen caught two passes on Sunday night and now has 956 in his Chargers career, which is the most in franchise history. Allen moved past Antonio Gates, who caught 955 passes during his time with the team. We got a scorigami. The Texans' 36-29 win over the Jaguars marked the first time in NFL history that a game ever ended with that exact score. It was the 1094th unique final score for the NFL. If you're wondering how many other unique scores we saw on Sunday, we broke that down here

5. Monday night preview: Picks and best bets for Eagles at Packers

The final game of Week 10 is a huge NFC showdown with the 6-2 Eagles visiting the 5-2-1 Packers. There's definitely some ill will between these two teams and that's because the Packers were the ones who proposed to ban the tush push earlier this year. The proposal didn't garner enough votes for a ban, so the Eagles are still allowed to use it and you can bet we'll see it tonight.

The Eagles are coming into this game off a bye, which is mostly notable because Nick Sirianni his 4-0 in his career off a bye. So will he stay undefeated?

Here's one reason why each team should be feeling confident going into the game:

Why the Eagles can win: It's a good thing the Eagles got Saquon Barkley going last week, because they're going to need him tonight. The Eagles running back ran for 150 yards in Week 9 and if he gets anywhere near that total against the Packers, there's a good chance that Philly will win. The Packers have the second-best run defense in the NFL, but when teams have been able to run on them, they've been able to beat them. The Packers are 0-2-1 when their opponent rushes for 95 yards or more (The Panthers rushed for 163 yards in their upset in over Green Bay last week). It's going to be cold with a kickoff temperature around 30 degrees and that's perfect weather for running the football.

It's a good thing the Eagles got Saquon Barkley going last week, because they're going to need him tonight. The Eagles running back ran for 150 yards in Week 9 and if he gets anywhere near that total against the Packers, there's a good chance that Philly will win. The Packers have the second-best run defense in the NFL, but when teams have been able to run on them, they've been able to beat them. The Packers are 0-2-1 when their opponent rushes for 95 yards or more (The Panthers rushed for 163 yards in their upset in over Green Bay last week). It's going to be cold with a kickoff temperature around 30 degrees and that's perfect weather for running the football. Why the Packers can win: If Green Bay is going to beat the Eagles, Jordan Love is going to have to bring his 'A' game. The Packers are 0-2 this season when Love has finished with a passer rating of 90 or lower, but they're 5-0-1 when he goes above that number. This means Love has to play smart football and take advantage of an Eagles secondary that will have a couple question marks going into tonight. Obviously, every team needs their QB to play well, but it will be worth keeping an extra close eye on Love this week because the Packers won't have Tucker Kraft. He leads the team in both receptions and receiving yards, but he's out for the season after tearing his ACL last week

You can get a full preview of the game from Jared Dubin by clicking here.

If you're thinking about betting on the game, here are a couple of props (via BetMGM).

ONE RUSHING PROP I LIKE: Jordan Love OVER 10.5 yards rushing (-110): Love isn't exactly known for his ability to rush, but this is such a low number, I have to take the over. Not to mention, he's gone over 10.5 yards in five of his past seven games this year. He's also had four games this year where he had at least ONE run of 10 yards or more, so he could hit the over here with one big scramble.



Love isn't exactly known for his ability to rush, but this is such a low number, I have to take the over. Not to mention, he's gone over 10.5 yards in five of his past seven games this year. He's also had four games this year where he had at least ONE run of 10 yards or more, so he could hit the over here with one big scramble. ONE KICKING PROP I LIKE TONIGHT: Brandon McManus OVER 6.5 points (-125): McManus has played in six games this season and he's gone over 6.5 points in five of those six games. He would have gone over in all six games, but he missed a field goal back in Week 3 that kept him at four points. Speaking of missed field goals, McManus has gone just 4 of 7 over the past two weeks on field goal attempts, so that's definitely a concern, but I'll say he powers through that with a big night.

If you're wondering how my props are doing this year, I'm 21-21 (8-11 on kicker props and 13-10 on all other props).

And now, it's time for some picks.

PICKS FOR 'MNF'

My pick: Eagles 27-20 over Packers

Dubin's pick: Packers 23-21 over Eagles

Prisco's pick: Packers 30-27 over Eagles

Over on our CBSSports.com picks page, most of us are riding the Eagles to pull off the upset. Out of our eight experts, six of us have Philadelphia winning the game as a 1.5-point underdog.

