The New York Giants have announced the firing of head coach Joe Judge. The news comes one day after it was revealed general manager Dave Gettleman will enter retirement.

Team President John Mara, in a statement, acknowledged that the team will fire hire a new general manager and then empower that person to hire the head coach.

"Steve (Tisch) and I both believe it is in the best interest of our franchise to move in another direction. We met with Joe yesterday afternoon to discuss the state of the team. I met again with Joe this afternoon, and it was during that conversation I informed Joe of our decision. We appreciate Joe's efforts on behalf of the organization. "I said before the season started that I wanted to feel good about the direction we were headed when we played our last game of the season. Unfortunately, I cannot make that statement, which is why we have made this decision. "We will hire a general manager and that person will lead the effort to hire a new head coach."

The Giants finished with a 4-13 record this season, which brought his two year total to 10-23. New York concluded the regular season on Sunday with a 22-7 loss to the rival Washington Football Team.

Judge came to the Big Apple after eight seasons with the Patriots. He was hired in 2020 after fulfilling the role of special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach under head coach Bill Belichick.

New York joins a coaching market that includes the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders (presumably) and Jacksonville Jaguars. Of head coaches hired last offseason, only Nick Sirianni of the Eagles advanced to the postseason. Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia also led his team to the playoffs.

