Giants give Odell Beckham's old jersey number to undrafted free agent WR with famous name

Monmouth University, an FCS program in West Long Branch, N.J., has produced a few productive wide receivers in the past decade and Reggie White Jr. is hoping to be the next.

White Jr. hopes to follow in the footsteps of former Monmouth stars Miles Austin and Chris Hogan, and got an opportunity this weekend running with the first team on Friday during rookie minicamp as an undrafted free agent signee with the Giants.

With a potential need for a big wideout, the 6-foot-2, 208-pound White has a chance to earn a spot on the 53-man roster, but he's quick to let everyone know that he's not the son of that Reggie White. His father was a defensive linemen in the NFL, but he did not earn a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame like the late great former Eagles and Packers star.

"My father's name is Reggie White, and he did play in the league, just not the one you're thinking of," White told NorthJersey.com and USA TODAY Network before practice Saturday. "But no, he's not the Reggie White, the Hall of Famer. That's the first question I get, everywhere I go, and I think I let 'em down when I tell them, 'No relation.'"

After clearing the air there, White encountered a whole new issue shortly after arriving at minicamp last week when he received his jersey assignment: No. 13, the number Odell Beckham Jr., one of the most popular players in recent Giants history who was traded in March to the Cleveland Browns, wore most recently.

No pressure there.

"I went to the equipment room to get measured for my helmet, I looked down at the sheet, saw '13' and was like, that's Odell's number," White said via Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com.

"I knew I was going to get that, too, and I'm just happy to have a jersey. It didn't matter what number they gave me, if they wanted me to wear double zero, I'd wear double zero, I'm just blessed to be here. All credit goes to Odell, he's a hell of a player, I'm just happy to be with the Giants and have a jersey."

White added that he's "just worried about playing my game and not worrying about trying to be anybody else.'' It's unlikely that anyone is expecting the rookie to bring what Beckham did to the Giants, but it's probably safe to say that the Giants wouldn't mind if he could carve out a pro career similar to that of Austin and Hogan.