Giants GM Dave Gettleman reveals he will begin treatment for lymphoma
Gettleman says 'The doctor's outlook for the treatment and the prognosis is positive, and so am I'
Giants general manager Dave Gettleman announced Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma.
"Recently, I underwent an annual physical, during which it was discovered I have lymphoma," Gettleman said in a statement posted to the team's website. "Over the past week, I have undergone more testing to determine the course of treatment, which is scheduled to start in the very near future.
"The doctor's outlook for the treatment and the prognosis is positive, and so am I."
Gettleman, 66, was hired in December after the Giants struggled to a 3-13 record. He worked in the team's front office between 1998 and 2012 when New York won two Super Bowls. More recently, Gettleman served as the Panthers' general manager from 2013-2016, where he helped Carolina to the playoffs three times, including a Super Bowl appearance following the '15 season.
"I will continue to work as much as the treatment process will allow," Gettleman continued, "and as they know, when I am not in the office, I will be in constant communication with (coach) Pat (Shurmur), (assistant GM) Kevin (Abrams) and the rest of our staff.
"I am thankful to John Mara and Steve Tisch and our organization for their support and encouragement, and to Ronnie Barnes for his guidance and assistance. And, of course, to my wife Joanne and our children for their love and support.
"And I want to thank you in advance for respecting my privacy and that of my family as we work our way through this. I look forward to being back at full strength and devoting all my energy to helping make this 2018 New York Giants team the best it can be."
