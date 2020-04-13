Giants GM Dave Gettleman suggests Leonard Williams could play 2020 season under franchise tag

The New York Giants gave up two draft picks for Leonard Williams in 2019 and the veteran defensive lineman apparently only wanted to return to the Big Apple for 2020 if it meant landing a long-term contract with the team. With less than two weeks until the draft, however, Williams has yet to agree to an extension, and Giants general manager Dave Gettleman seems to be suggesting the two sides aren't close to a new deal.

Asked Monday about the possibility of signing Williams long term rather than having the former New York Jets starter play out 2020 under the $16.1 million franchise tag, Gettleman said only this, per SNY's Ralph Vacchiano: "Contracts get done when they're supposed to get done. So we'll just move along."

Gettleman, of course, didn't discount the notion he'd like to have Williams, 25, locked up. But his remarks hardly suggest New York has made progress in negotiations, assuming they've taken place.

SNY reported shortly after the Giants' trade for Williams that the former first-round draft pick was likely seeking at least $10-12 million per season on a long-term deal, but his demands have almost assuredly increased since then. New York surrendered a third- and fifth-round pick to acquire Williams from the Jets, and the D-lineman is currently set to cost the Giants more money than all but left tackle Nate Solder in 2020. It's not as if Gettleman and Co. are likely to have any substantial trade market for Williams, either, or at least until well after the draft.