The New York Giants are entering a new era with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, and with changes in leadership comes changes to the roster. That change could happen quickly, as the Giants are $12 million over the cap, and nobody is off limits. Even their former No. 2 overall pick.

Running back Saquon Barkley's last two seasons were very different compared to his first two in the NFL. He's played in just 15 of 32 possible games due to injury, and is entering what could be his final season as a Giant. When Schoen was asked if he could potentially trade Barkley this offseason, he said he's willing to listen.

"We're still working through that, but I'm open to everything," Schoen said, via ESPN. "Like whether it's trading player for player; I'll listen to anybody. If it's trading a couple players -- I'm not going to say the entire roster, [that] we're open for business on the entire roster. But if anyone is going to call and they're interested in any of our players. I'm certainly going to listen.

"Again, we're in a situation where unfortunately we have to get under the salary cap. We're not in very good salary-cap health. Again, I'm not going to say yes to every deal, but I'm definitely going to listen and be open to the situations that are best for the New York Giants."

After missing 14 games in 2020 due to a torn ACL, Barkley recorded 856 yards and four touchdowns from scrimmage in 13 games played in 2021. When healthy, the Penn State product can be one of the most effective playmakers in the NFL, but it's fair to wonder if he will ever return to Pro-Bowl form. Maybe a change of scenery would be a good thing for Barkley.

However, just because Schoen is open to a trade doesn't mean there will be any callers. Barkley is guaranteed $7.217 million in 2022, per Spotrac, which ranks 10th among running back AAV this upcoming season, according to Over The Cap.