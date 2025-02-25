Saquon Barkley didn't just cash in by leaving the New York Giants last offseason, landing a lucrative deal from the rival Philadelphia Eagles. He also went on to produce one of the best seasons in NFL history, capping it with a Super Bowl LIX victory. On Tuesday, Giants general manager Joe Schoen said he's "happy" for the running back, while quietly defending New York's decision to part with the All-Pro in 2024.

"I'm happy for Saquon," Schoen said. "Obviously he went on to win the Super Bowl. And we wish him nothing but the best. [You're] always gonna evaluate all the decisions you make, and we were at a different place in our build, and again, [I] love Saquon and wish him nothing but the best."

The key phrase: "We were at a different place in our build." The Eagles, of course, added Barkley as a luxury upgrade to an already-playoff-caliber offense, whereas the Giants permitted their former star ball carrier to test 2024 free agency while trying to reallocate resources around quarterback Daniel Jones. The issue: New York remains squarely in rebuild mode one year later, and Jones is now gone as well, with Schoen also admitting to reporters Tuesday that the Giants must "look under every rock" to address that position.

For his part, Barkley has shied away from opportunities to criticize the Giants' role in his departure, expressing gratitude for his time in New York and preferring now to be "remembered as an Eagle," both on and off the field as a leader of the reigning Super Bowl champions.