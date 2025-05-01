Jaxson Dart was taken in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the New York Giants, at No. 25 overall, and while some first -ounders will be QB1 in their rookie year, the former Ole Miss quarterback will have to wait for his chance to start. The Giants added Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson to their roster this offseason and traded up to take Dart, adding him to a quarterback room that also includes former first overall pick Jameis Winston.

Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that Wilson "is our starter," saying, "that's how it'll be once we get started here in the spring." General manager Joe Schoen sees their quarterback depth chart remaining the same when Week 1 comes around. The overall message from the team is that Dart will sit behind the veterans, which Schoen believes will help the rookie.

Schoen and Daboll were both with the Buffalo Bills in 2018 when now NFL star Josh Allen was a rookie, with Schoen as the assistant general manager and Daboll as the offensive coordinator. Allen began the season behind quarterback Nathan Peterman and went on to start 11 games, going 5-6. He turned around the next year, starting 16 games going 10-6.

While he said the situations aren't exactly the same, because of the other players in the quarterback room, he emphasized the benefit of learning from a veteran.

"That plan didn't go as well, but we didn't have a Russell Wilson or Jameis Winston in the room," Schoen said, of his experience will the Bills. "So again, Jaxson's going to come in, he's got to learn the offense, there's a lot to learn, these NFL offenses are hard to grasp and pick up and then be able to go out and execute, so the ability for him to learn and sit behind two consummate pros already will be beneficial for him."

Schoen said if Dart has to be ready if "his number's called and he has to go out and execute."

Last season, the Giants went 3-14 last season and have just one playoff appearance since 2017. They moved on from Daniel Jones as their passer, benching their former No. 6 overall pick before releasing him. The team turned to Drew Lock, who started five games and Tommy DeVito, who started two.