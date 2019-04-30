Giants GM reveals why he took Daniel Jones in 2019 NFL Draft, surprising times he met with Duke QB

The NFL draft creating a hefty spillage of response from teams about their process during the draft after they conclude their selections is an annual exercise. It's even more prominent when a team makes a controversial selection during the draft, which explains why the Giants are heavily featured in just about every "deep dive" breakdown coming out of the draft.

Dave Gettleman is making a PR push to remind people he knows what he's doing, and part of that, as chronicled by The MMQB's Albert Breer, involves a breakdown of why the Giants GM went out on a limb and took Daniel Jones with the sixth overall pick.

Gettleman, based on what he told Breer, never had contact with Jones until after the season. It doesn't appear the Duke quarterback was seriously on Gettleman's radar up until after the actual season.

For sure it was the Senior Bowl that convinced Gettleman to draft Jones. The Giants GM, who has been doing this for 32 years, stuck around Mobile to watch the game for the first time in his scouting career. He wanted to see, based on the advice of his mentor and former Giants GM Ernie Accorsi, the quarterbacks play live.

And watching Jones live at the actual Senior Bowl game convinced him to pull the trigger.

"The thing that convinced me about him as a player was the Senior Bowl," Gettleman said. "I watched [Jones'] three series. The first series, he was three-and-out. Series 2 and Series 3, he takes them right down the field for touchdowns. And he just looked like what a professional quarterback should look like."

I get what Gettleman's saying. He was sold when he saw the young man slinging the ball around in Mobile. But I'm not sure it's a great look to hang your hat on just seeing Jones play three series. Gettleman did point out he liked how Jones hung in there against Clemson, when Duke was severely overmatched this year.

"It's Duke playing Clemson, and the Clemson guys are banging him around, and he showed toughness, a stick-to-itiveness," Gettleman said.

And Breer noted there was plenty more contact following the Senior Bowl as well. Gettleman interviewed Jones at the combine, made a separate trip to Durham for an interview outside of Jones' Pro Day (the Giants sent people to his Pro Day, but Gettleman couldn't go because of the owners' meetings in Phoenix) while sending Mike Shula and college scouting director Chris Pettit to Durham to watch Jones throw at his Pro Day.

The Giants also hosted Jones on a "top 30" visit in New York this offseason. So there's plenty of contact, but it is interesting that the buzz for New York really seemed to pick up starting in the offseason. Gettleman has to deal with the day-to-day of running the franchise, but given the quarterback situation, it's a little surprising he wasn't doing some advanced work on these quarterbacks earlier in the year.

You can watch Jones' highlights from the Senior Bowl on Giants.com. There are some nice throws. He's a good young quarterback. He could end up being the franchise savior and the guy who can build a bridge from Eli Manning to the future for New York. Gettleman might very well be laughing at all of us in the end.

But it's definitely a risk. The boom-bust factor here for Gettleman is enormous. He's hinging the second GM job of his career -- and potentially the last one? -- on the idea that this minimal amount of contact with Jones justifies the selection of Jones.