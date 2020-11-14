Golden Tate has apologized to the New York Giants' organization for his actions during the team's Week 8 loss to the Buccaneers. Tate, whose verbal demands to get the ball during that game became a national media story, was a healthy scratch for the team's Week 9 win over the Washington Football Team. Tate is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles after sustaining a knee injury during practice.

Tate, who is in the middle of a four-year, $37.5 million contract, said that his actions against the Buccaneers were not an attempt to get traded. The 32-year-old receiver added that he plans to honor the remaining two-plus years of his contract.

"My actions were unacceptable, and I apologized to the team, the GM, the coaches, the offense," Tate said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. "I'm excited to move forward."

When asked to explain his actions, Tate said that he is an emotional player who caught up in the moment. Tate's frustration is born from the fact that he is enduring an underwhelming season as far as statistics are concerned. He's currently fourth on the team in receptions (22), receiving yards (226) and second with two touchdown catches. Tate's frustration is also partly attributed to the Giants' lack of success. New York is just 6-19 since acquiring Tate, who helped the Seahawks win a Super Bowl back in 2013.

While they appear to be on the verge of a fourth consecutive losing season, the Giants, particularly on defense, appear to be heading in the right direction under first-year coach Joe Judge. Through nine games, the Giants' defense is 13th in the NFL in scoring, sixth in rushing, and fourth in red zone efficiency. And while the offense remains a work in progress, Judge has continued to publicly support second-year quarterback Daniel Jones, whose flashes of brilliance this season has oftentimes been overshadowed by costly turnovers.

Speaking of Judge, Tate said he had a productive meeting with his coach after his Week 8 incident. Tate added that, despite his recent actions, he believes that the Giants are building a team that that will have success sooner rather than later.

"I believe in this organization," Tate said. "I believe in where they're heading. I believe in the people that they're bringing in to be a part of this. I'm excited to be a part of it now, and hopefully that I can do my part to get us where we want to be."