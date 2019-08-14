Giants' Golden Tate 'looking into' suing doctor over suspension: 'We're kind of examining all our options'
Tate went into detail on the fertility drug that led to his suspension on Wednesday
Golden Tate said on Wednesday that he's considering suing the doctor that allegedly told him the fertility drug that ultimately resulted in Tate's four-game suspension wasn't a banned substance, per NJ Advance Media.
The NFL denied Tate's appeal on Tuesday. Clomiphene, the substance that triggered the suspension, is used as a fertility drug designed to increase egg production in women who wish to become pregnant.
"I guess a few weeks after my test, I went back and spoke to the doctor," Tate said to reporters, via SNY Giants. "Initially he said it wasn't a banned substance, in fact he's given it to other NFL players which is why I trusted it and kept living my life."
Tate is "definitely looking into" taking legal action against the doctor who prescribed the drug.
"We're kind of examining all our options," Tate said, per NJ Advance Media.
Despite that potential recourse, Tate has "no problem accepting the punishment."
"Ultimately, I'm responsible for what's put in my body," Tate said. "The tough thing I'm dealing with is I'm letting down a lot of people: my family, the guys in the locker room, the organization that brought me here. That's what's been crushing me."
Tate isn't the first player to be suspended for using the drug. Former Indianapolis Colts defensive end Robert Mathis was suspended four games in 2014 for clomiphene, losing his appeal to the NFL.
In his eight games with the Philadelphia Eagles last season, Tate had 30 catches for 278 yards and a touchdown (averaging 9.3 yards per catch). Tate finished with 74 catches for 795 yards and four touchdowns in 15 games with the Eagles and Detroit Lions, his lowest reception total since 2013 and his lowest yardage total since 2012.
Tate signed a four-year, $37.5 million deal with the Giants this past offseason. Per CBS Sports colleague Joel Corry, the guarantees for Tate's $7.975 million base salary in 2020 will be voided.
