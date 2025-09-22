An important New York Giant was injured in pregame warmups ahead of their Week 3 showdown vs. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. According to multiple reports, Giants kicker Graham Gano is now questionable to kick with a groin injury. The Athletic's Dan Duggan reports Gano left for the locker room during the national anthem.

On the Giants' first drive of the game, Brian Daboll kept his offense out on the field on a fourth-and-3 at the Chiefs' 27-yard line -- a fourth down that was easily in field goal territory. Instead, Russell Wilson's pass attempt fell incomplete, and the Chiefs took over on downs.

Gano has served as the Giants' placekicker since 2020. Through two games this season, he's made all five of his field goal attempts and all four extra point attempts. If he were not able to kick, the Giants could turn to punter Jamie Gillan to kick extra points, or Daboll could simply opt to go for two points when the Giants find the end zone.

This is a developing story.