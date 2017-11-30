Giants, Grizzlies figure out different ways to screw up dealing with an aging star

Let's credit Eli Manning and Marc Gasol with this much in common: Each is an all-time anchor of his franchise, each deserves respect as he ages, and each has migrated to the tough terrain that is an institutional legend bumping up against the end of a career — and that institution having to decide how to proceed from the legend.

But the similarities (along with each having an even-more-famous older brother) stop there. Whereas Manning's benching this week by an incompetent head coach has drawn irate response around the league, Gasol's ability -- overt or otherwise -- to get a promising head coach fired is its own kind of futility. And from LeBron James to Damian Lillard it's drawn the ire of his fellow players.

Fact is, the end comes for all greats, even those players who have transcended their respective places in their respective games and become part of the very fabric of their teams. Navigating that ending and parting is no easy task, and the consequences can be severe.

For the Los Angeles Lakers, giving Kobe Bryant a final two-year deal worth almost $50 million was an act of basketball malpractice. Honoring the Black Mamba was one thing. Hijacking the salary cap, delaying and squandering the development of young players and setting the purple and gold back at least several years was something else entirely. No wonder Jeanie Buss finally Game of Thrones-ed her brother and cleaned house. Better to let someone else make that Kobe mistake, blame them, and then step in when the time is right.

The San Antonio Spurs get it, but what don't they succeed at? They also had a star who made it easy, and a culture that can both win in the moment and honor properly the past. Tim Duncan is proof positive. He may not have gotten Kobe's payday, control or farewell tour -- but he'll take that one last ring, long after he was the best player on his team, and he should be remembered for being part of an amazing ability in San Antonio to gracefully hand the reins from legend to legend without a hitch.

The New York Yankees have been there with Derek Jeter. The Miami Heat, in their own Pat Riley-led way, with Dwyane Wade. Different cultures mean different approaches, but each was right: The Yanks letting Jeter play the string out while a career .310 hitter hit a pedestrian .256 in his final season; The Heat letting the most important player in its history walk, angry and embittered, only to see him play well past his expiration date in Chicago and now Cleveland.

What those organizations have in common is competence. What the Lakers did not have — and what the New York Giants and Memphis Grizzlies clearly lack today — is the same. Incompetence compounds all things, especially in sports, certainly with beloved stars approaching the end of their usefulness.

And make no mistake, Marc Gasol is beloved in Memphis. When his brother, Pau, was part of the organization, he attended high school there, becoming a local son before he was ever a basketball hero. He's a Memphis man, through and through, as my Memphis colleague Gary Parrish told me earlier this week.

Yet his important place in that community, and that Grizzlies organization, allowed him, intentionally or otherwise, to weaponize his team's amateurish approach to leadership and get David Fizdale fired. It's no secret the two did not get along. It's also no secret that Fizdale is a widely respected head coach, a future coaching star.

And even as the organization doubles down on him for now, his days as a centerpiece star are numbered. Even now, the 32-year-old's skills are heading quickly toward their nadir.

Chandler Parsons, Mike Conley and Gasol give the Grizzlies an aging, injury-prone core. USATSI

Yes, Gasol still puts up numbers. He's averaging 18.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. It's also true his 41.6 shooting percentage is the worst of his career. Fizdale clearly got the blame for the team's now nine-game skid, but it's Gasol who may have been the problem. During the eight-game losing streak when Fizdale was still coach the Grizz were minus-13.7 points per 100 possessions with Gasol on the floor and plus-3.1 when he sat.

Maybe that ill-fated benching -- one single quarter, Gold help us! -- that had Gasol whining his feelings were hurt on purpose was, you know, a basketball decision.

But how would Memphis be able to untangle that, especially when dealing with a beloved star? This is the same organization that has made the playoffs in seven straight years and has still parted ways with or driven out three head coaches over that mark.

Now, with Mike Conley hurt, Zach Randolph gone and Gasol pouty and starting to fade we're here again, beholding the power of organizational incompetence — in New York as well as Memphis.

Eli Manning is a four-time Pro Bowler, a two-time Super Bowl champion. He is the greatest and most successful Giants quarterback in history. Despite no run game, a brutally porous offensive line and the season-ending injury to Odell Beckham Jr. that makes Eli's receiving corp look like something from a poor practice squad, the 36-year-old's numbers this season compare favorably with guys like Derek Carr and Ben Roethlisberger -- far better than guys like Jay Cutler and Jameis Winston.

Manning will be benched this week by coach Ben McAdoo. USATSI

Eli has done the one thing a QB must in such a situation: protect the football. His interception percentage of 1.8 is the lowest of his career, and at a mark that equals the best of all time if he had found a way to match it over his career.

But Manning, unlike Gasol, has proceeded with class here. With his iron-man streak of 210 consecutive starts being taken away by a feckless head coach, he has reportedly been the first in to help future could-be-QB Davis Webb prepare. He's said he'll help new starter Geno Smith. He hasn't whined, like Gasol, that this was done to hurt his feelings, that they knew just how sad sad sad they were going to make him.

Still, nothing, not even class and a career defined by success, can protect you from an idiot helping run an organization that is clueless. Ben McAdoo, the team's so-called head coach, has so botched this that it's hard to refer to him with any seriousness as a football person.

That'll be doubly true when next year if Eli ends up helming a contender in a place like Jacksonville, Denver or — with, say, a Drew Brees departure — even New Orleans. The Manning brothers know a thing or two about pride, when it's time to move on and what a second act after a career in one place looks like. McAdoo's football malpractice will be revealed for the stupidity it is soon enough.

It's also another reminder that the end of an all-time great career from a local legend is among sports' most difficult balancing acts. There are no easy answers, and each situation is case-by-case and tortuously tough to figure out.

But this much is true: When you have organizations like the New York Giants and Memphis Grizzlies, it never ends well.