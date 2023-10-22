The Washington Commanders were clinging to desperate hope that they could get the football back in what became a 14-7 loss to the New York Giants Sunday afternoon when misfortune struck. After second-year wide receiver Jahan Dotson, a 2022 first-round pick, dropped a pass from quarterback Sam Howell on fourth-and-5 from the Giants' 7, Tyrod Taylor and the New York offense took the field with 1:01 left in the game. Taylor executed consecutive kneel-downs, forcing Washington to burn its final two timeouts.

On third-and-12 from their own 5, Taylor knelt down again with 51 seconds left. Given the NFL's play clock lasts 40 seconds in length, the Giants would have to run at least one more play from the shadow of their goal line -- whether that be a punt, a safety or a hurl downfield. However, Commanders Pro Bowl defensive tackle Daron Payne went down with an injury, which causes a 10-second run off after the two-minute warning if the team of the injured player doesn't have a timeout.

Between the injury and the time remaining, the game ended right there instead of Washington potentially getting the football back for a Hail Mary heave with three to five seconds left in the game. The Commanders had chances to find the equalizing touchdown after forcing multiple Giants turnovers, but they couldn't come away with points after those two opportunities.