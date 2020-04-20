Giants have spent 'a lot of time' researching Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, per report

The New York Giants and first-year head coach Joe Judge are sitting in a nice spot when the 2020 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday -- as they possess the No. 4 overall pick. They will either be able to take one of the top defensive players in the draft such as cornerback Jeff Okudah out of Ohio State or linebacker Isaiah Simmons out of Clemson, or take their pick of the best offensive tackles in this class. A recent report, however, indicated that the Giants were interested in making what would be a surprising pick -- or at least trading down.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Giants have spent "a lot of time" researching former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert. Rapoport says that coach Judge has had FaceTime conversations with Herbert and that the team has been exhaustive in its draft preparation for when it comes their turn to pick at No. 4 overall.

Herbert is coming off of a senior season in which he threw for 3,471 yards, 32 touchdowns and six interceptions. The 2020 Senior Bowl MVP and Pac-12 champion is considered one of the top quarterbacks in this class. While Joe Burrow out of LSU is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick, the No. 2 quarterback to be taken will be between Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa out of Alabama.

This development is interesting considering the Giants just took a quarterback with their top pick in the draft last year: Daniel Jones out of Duke. Jones had an impressive rookie season -- throwing for 3,027 yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 13 games played. While he went just 3-9 as a starter, he helped the Giants win their first game of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 -- which was also Jones' first start. At the very least, Jones proved he has promise as a starting quarterback in this league and did his best with the talent around him.

It's also very possible that the Giants are interested in trading down and this could just be a smokescreen for a quarterback-needy team to feel that trading up into the top five is necessary. The Giants also signed veteran Colt McCoy this offseason to back up Jones, so this report about the Giants' interest in another quarterback is rather interesting.