Giants hire former Cowboys OL coach Marc Colombo, Joe Judge green lighting Jason Garrett in rebuild

No one could've predicted the new-look coaching staff of the New York Giants, or that it would include longtime Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett. Following a lengthy meeting with Giants head coach Joe Judge -- after narrowly missing interviewing for the job himself as top dog -- Garrett is the newest offensive coordinator for Big Blue after being replaced with Mike McCarthy in Dallas, and he is wasting no time bringing in those he knows well.

To that point, the Giants are reportedly expected to hire Marc Colombo, the former Cowboys offensive line coach who was fired during the McCarthy regime change -- per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network -- to fill the same role in New York. The team also recently met with once longtime Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan, who's interested in returning to the league after sitting out a year following his dismissal by Jerry Jones.

While it remains unclear if Linehan will reunite with Garrett like Colombo is set to, and/or if tight end Jason Witten will decide to do the same, and/or if a fired Cowboys quarterbacks coach in Jon Kitna will soon get a call as well; what is evident is Garrett has Judge's ear when it comes to injecting Cowboys offensive blood into the Giants cardiovascular system.

For Judge, that's perfectly fine and part of his football attraction to Garrett, also not afraid to admit things may take time during the rebuild.

"We've got to build a foundation [on offense] this year, OK?" he said, via The New York Daily News. "This isn't about a quick fix. This isn't about getting somebody in here who's got some magic solution or some sexy offensive name in the paper in terms of, you know, what they may be running. This is about finding someone who's consistently performed, who's gotten the most out of his players, different players, over the course of time, in different circumstances, and that we can lay that base for our players to build on for years to come."

And while Garrett will be heavily tasked with the development of former first-round pick Daniel Jones, make no mistake about it, the offense will be heavily centered around Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley. That isn't exactly a surprise when considering it mostly has been already, and the fact Garrett's scheme in Dallas usually featured a dominant back -- be it a heavy dose of DeMarco Murray or Ezekiel Elliott -- but many were hoping to see more balance going forward. After all, relying too heavily on Barkley didn't exactly end well for Pat Shurmur, who was sent packing after only two seasons.

Garrett himself made it clear recently balance is exactly what he's striving for, and his resume does also contain pass-happy schemes from yesteryear that helped propel Tony Romo to several Pro Bowls and an All-Pro nod, but establishing the run was key in Romo having an MVP-caliber year in 2014.

Ironically enough, Jones is entering his first full season as an NFL starter after replacing a now-retired Eli Manning, and will now be guided by Garrett, much like Romo in 2007 after replacing Drew Bledsoe earlier the previous year. Romo threw for 4,211 yards with 36 touchdowns to 19 interceptions (97.4 passer rating). The differences in the comparison are many, however, because there's no Terrell Owens in New York and if they do decide to sign Witten, he's not racking up the 1,145 receiving yards and seven touchdowns he did in Garrett's first year as offensive coordinator in Dallas.

That said, Garrett at least brings a blueprint for [regular] season success with him, but as Judge readily points out, Barkley will be the straw that stirs the drink.

"Well the first thing we want to be able to do is run the ball, OK?" Judge said. "You've got to be able to run the ball, and [Garrett] has done that successfully in Dallas throughout the course of his career. Jason brings with him, look, a lot of experience in a lot of different systems. So one thing he's been able to do is draw from his experience as both a player and a coach in different systems, and really create a player-friendly system that creates multiples within game plans."

The Giants haven't had a winning season since 2016, which was also the last year they defeated Garrett's Cowboys, having ranked 31st, 16th and 18th in offense in the last three seasons -- respectively. The inexperienced Judge is putting a lot of faith in the experienced Garrett to get the job done, but anyone hoping for a quick flip of the switch in New York might find themselves disappointed come 2020.

Judge wants everyone to ... gulp ... trust the process.