Giants hire Joe Judge as head coach after requesting to speak with Jason Garrett for the position, per report

The New Giants have filled their head coaching vacancy by hiring former New England Patriots wide receivers and special teams assistant coach Joe Judge.

And while there were reports that the Giants had requested to speak with former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett for the role of offensive coordinator, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano is reporting that the Cowboys had only requested to speak with Garrett as it related to the team's head coaching vacancy. As it relates to Garrett, New York had to put in a request to interview him as he's technically still under contract with the Cowboys. CBS Sports Cowboys insider Patrik Walker reports that Dallas has granted the Giants permission to speak with Garrett.

Dallas, who has since hired former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, announced on Sunday that they would not be bringing back Garrett after nine seasons at his post. Bringing the Cowboys to an 8-8 record and missing out on the NFC East title and the playoffs as a whole were the straw the eventually broke Jerry Jones' back.

The Giants deciding on Judge as their new head coach comes in the aftermath of the Giants losing out of their alleged top candidate for the gig in Matt Rhule, a New York native, who just inked a deal to become the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers.

Despite the timing of this report coming down being almost immediately after the Rhule announcement going public, Garafolo reports that this interview request appears to have been in the works before Rhule's decision, and that all makes sense now that we know he is interviewing to become Judge's offensive coordinator.

When it comes to Garrett, the Giants obviously valued Garrett's head coaching experience, as Garrett spent a decade as the Cowboys' head coach that included three division titles and three trips to the postseason. Also, Garrett's track record of developing quarterbacks may have also appealed to the Giants, whose No. 1 priority is the development of 2019 rookie quarterback Daniel Jones.