Giants hire Patriots assistant coach Joe Judge in surprise move, per report
Judge is the Patriots' special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach
In a surprising move, the New York Giants are finalizing a contract with New England Patriots special teams coordinator and wide receiver coach Joe Judge, ESPN reported Tuesday morning.
Hours after New York product Matt Rhule reportedly spurned them in favor of a job with the Carolina Panthers, the Giants moved on their hire, finalizing a deal with the Philadelphia native Judge. ESPN reported the two sides began hashing out a contract on Monday night.
More to come on this breaking news.
