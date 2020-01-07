Giants hire Patriots assistant coach Joe Judge in surprise move, per report

Judge is the Patriots' special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach

In a surprising move, the New York Giants are finalizing a contract with New England Patriots special teams coordinator and wide receiver coach Joe Judge, ESPN reported Tuesday morning. 

Hours after New York product Matt Rhule reportedly spurned them in favor of a job with the Carolina Panthers, the Giants moved on their hire, finalizing a deal with the Philadelphia native Judge. ESPN reported the two sides began hashing out a contract on Monday night.

More to come on this breaking news.

CBS Sports Writer

Cody Benjamin joined CBS Sports in 2017 after time spent with SB Nation, various newspapers and his own Eagles outlet. Raised around the Philly sports scene, he now lives in Minnesota with his wife and... Full Bio

