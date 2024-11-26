The New York Giants are looking to pick up the pieces after a demoralizing loss at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Fortunately for them, they will be able to get back on the field in short order to try and erase that sour taste of the Week 12 loss as they'll square off against the Dallas Cowboys as part of the NFL's Thanksgiving tripleheader. Unfortunately for them, their starting quarterback's status for this game is up in the air.

On Tuesday, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that Tommy DeVito is dealing with a forearm injury, per The Athletic. He also noted that he is "hopeful" that DeVito plays on Thursday, but it is not "100 percent." The Giants signal-caller, who briefly left Sunday's game in the fourth quarter but returned after missing a single snap, was not listed on Monday's projected injury report (which was a walkthrough).

Tommy DeVito NYG • QB • #15 CMP% 67.7 YDs 189 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 6.1 View Profile

DeVito, who was making his first start of the season after New York benched and later released Daniel Jones, took several hard hits during Sunday's loss. In all, he was sacked four times and hit nine times overall.

Specifically, DeVito left the game for one play on the Giants second-to-last possession of the day after a second-and-15 incompletion to Jalin Hyatt (which was negated due to a penalty). Backup Drew Lock came in for the second-and-10 snap, completed a 3-yard pass to running back Tyrone Tracy, and DeVito then trotted back out for third down, where he was sacked for a 2-yard loss. DeVito finished his day completing 21 of his 31 pass attempts for 189 yards.

If DeVito was unable to play in this upcoming game against Dallas, it would be Lock who ascends into the starting role. Lock has been the primary backup throughout the season, even when Jones was under center, and has 23 career starts under his belt (9-14 record as a starter).