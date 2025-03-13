With Aaron Rodgers still mulling over his future, the New York Giants are looking at their other quarterback options. The team hosted veteran quarterback Joe Flacco on Thursday, according to ESPN. The Giants are slated to meet with Russell Wilson on Friday.

The longtime Ravens quarterback and former Super Bowl MVP has spent the second half of his career as a backup. Now 40 years old, Flacco hasn't been a full-time starter since 2017, the year before the Ravens drafted Lamar Jackson, who replaced Flacco in the starting lineup midway through the 2018 season.

While his starting days are behind him, Flacco has proven to be a solid, reliable backup. In 2023, he won NFL Comeback Player of the Year after going 4-1 and leading the Browns to a playoff berth after Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending injury. Flacco went 2-4 as the Colts' starting quarterback last year while throwing 17 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Flacco's 65.3% completion percentage last year was his highest mark since 2019.

Joe Flacco IND • QB • #15 CMP% 65.3 YDs 1761 TD 12 INT 7 YD/Att 7.1 View Profile

As noted above, the Giants are trying to find a contingency plan in the event that Rodgers doesn't come to New York. Quarterback aside, New York's first week of free agency has been largely considered a success. Among the team's biggest acquisitions his week includes former Dolphins safety Jevon Holland and the re-signing of wideout Darius Slayton.