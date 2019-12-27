Giants in 2020: Here's why New York must re-sign Markus Golden, who made good on 'prove it' deal

Things aren't all bad in 2019 for the New York Giants, or at least not for everyone within the organization. As the world awaits the fate of head coach Pat Shurmur and the looming decision from quarterback Eli Manning on his future, the team has enjoyed two consecutive wins -- albeit inconsequential -- for the first time since September, and a key reason for their recent success is linebacker Markus Golden.

And because of it, re-signing him should be in the top-five most important tasks for the Giants in 2020.

Golden, who was acquired in 2019 on a one-year deal worth $3.75 million, has been one of the few bright spots on a Giants defense that took a massive step back this season. His resurgent play paid off in a big way for him and, thanks to a correction of a stat, he's $1 million richer this holiday season.

With a contract stipulation in place, Golden needed only one sack against the Washington Redskins in Week 16 to trigger the bonus payout, having already racked up nine on the season. He got home on the quarterback yet again, but was credited initially with only 0.5 sack. That's now been adjusted -- as announced by Elias Sports Bureau the day after Christmas -- to reflect a whole sack against the Redskins, pushing his season tally to 10.

That's the magic number, and Golden is a happy man, to say the least.

"It's always a goal to get double-digit sacks," Golden told media. "If you're rushing the passer, you want to get there. It's a status thing -- 9.5 is a big difference than 10. It feels good to get it down, get it over with and, like I said, be able to put it out for my kids to be able to keep playing, keep fighting."

It's the most sacks the veteran has been able to deliver since his sophomore NFL season in 2016, suffering an ACL injury in 2017 that ended his year after only four games. He'd go on to finish with no sacks that season and only 2.5 in 2018 before ending his career with the Arizona Cardinals, who selected him in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

The 28-year-old has one more game to add to his total of 10, when he takes the field to try and play spoiler against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17, but regardless, the Giants have already gotten exactly what they bargained for when they signed him in the offseason. To say he's done his part in attempting to help save a torpedoed season is an understatement, considering he's the team-leader in sacks with more than twice the number of second-place Lorenzo Carter -- Carter being tied with Oshane Ximines with 4.5 on the year.

Golden has played in all 15 games, proving his durability only two seasons removed from the aforementioned ACL injury, and his 65 combined tackles are top-five on the Giants defense. As the team barrels toward a decision on Shurmur and Manning sets up to likely pack up, there are big changes on the way this offseason for Big Blue.

Golden, however, doesn't need to be one of them. It would behoove the Giants to award him another contract in a few weeks, because he did exactly what he said he'd do when he joined the club, even if the club itself couldn't match his fire -- week in, week out.