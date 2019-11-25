Giants' Jabrill Peppers suffers fractures in back, Golden Tate enters concussion protocol

Things seemingly can't get much worse for the New York Giants, sitting at 2-9 on the year, but the reality is they still can as the regular season rolls along. The team has battled injury to key players for a large part of the season, and they can now add two more to the list.

They were able to put up a fight in their Week 12 clash with the Chicago Bears, going so far as to take a 7-3 lead before the defense collapsed and allowed 16 unanswered points in the third quarter. That defense will now have to do without starting safety Jabrill Peppers for an undetermined about of time going forward after the 24-year-old suffered fractures to the transverse processes in his back on Sunday, as the Giants announced on Monday.

Peppers could miss upwards of three games or more, or less, depending upon how his rehab goes -- the team noting the injury is not season-ending. With only five games remaining in the regular season and the Giants' odds of making the playoffs sitting somewhere between slim and none, the longer Peppers sits, the more prevalent the conversation becomes regarding a decision to return him to the field or shut him down for the season.

That is, of course, all to be determined.

As the Giants ready to take on an angry Green Bay Packers team dismantled on "Sunday Night Football" by the San Francisco 49ers, they'll have to do so without not only Peppers, but also potentially wide receiver Golden Tate as well. Tate suffered a concussion against the Bears and his status for Week 13 is currently in the air. It wouldn't be the first time the Giants have been without a star receiver in 2019 -- Sterling Shepard has been active in only five games this season due to injury.

Tate is statistically one of the top three receivers for the Giants this season, and they'll monitor him closely this week to determine if he can clear concussion protocol to suit up against the Packers.