Giants' Janoris Jenkins finds a new way to fight a teammate in training camp
The Giants CB was seen throwing haymakers Sunday at Eric Pinkins during wind sprints
Credit to Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins for finding new ways to spice up training camp scuffles. Instead of the garden-variety intrasquad-scrimmage slap fight we've become accustomed to, Jenkins ratcheted things up several notches on Sunday.
According to multiple reports, Jenkins, who is listed at 5-10, 198 pounds, charged 6-3, 230-pound safety Eric Pinkins while running wind sprints near the end of practice and starting throwing haymakers. It's unclear what precipitated the outburst but this is the first we've heard of players throwing down during end-of-practice conditioning.
More details from the New York Daily News' John Healy:
In only the third practice of camp, cornerback Janoris Jenkins and safety Eric Pinkins got into a physical altercation at the end of Sunday's practice at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford. The two were doings sprints with the rest of the defense as the day was coming to a close when Pinkins finished his way out in front of the pack.
Jenkins sprinted up behind and and ran right into Pinkins, pushing him backwards before delivering a punch or two.
Not surprisingly, Giants coach Ben McAdoo was unfazed.
"You know how it is with families. Sometimes you have some dust ups, but some of the best dust ups you're ever in is with family," McAdoo said. "You learn from it and move on."
-
Matt Ryan: No critique of Kyle Shanahan
The Falcons QB makes it clear that Shanahan was a big part of the team's success in 2016
-
Malik McDowell could miss season
McDowell, drafted 35th overall, reportedly suffered a concussion and facial injuries
-
Report: Xavier Rhodes signs extension
The Vikings had a top-10 pass defense last season, and Rhodes was a big part of that
-
Bortles throws 5 picks in practice
Since 2014, Bortles leads the NFL in turnovers, including 11 pick-sixes
-
Mike Williams to miss training camp
Chargers drafted Williams seventh overall to bolster their downfield passing game
-
Trubisky struggles with fumbled snaps
The Bears' second-overall pick is currently the No. 3 QB on the depth chart
Add a Comment