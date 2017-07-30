Giants' Janoris Jenkins finds a new way to fight a teammate in training camp

Credit to Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins for finding new ways to spice up training camp scuffles. Instead of the garden-variety intrasquad-scrimmage slap fight we've become accustomed to, Jenkins ratcheted things up several notches on Sunday.

According to multiple reports, Jenkins, who is listed at 5-10, 198 pounds, charged 6-3, 230-pound safety Eric Pinkins while running wind sprints near the end of practice and starting throwing haymakers. It's unclear what precipitated the outburst but this is the first we've heard of players throwing down during end-of-practice conditioning.

More details from the New York Daily News' John Healy:

In only the third practice of camp, cornerback Janoris Jenkins and safety Eric Pinkins got into a physical altercation at the end of Sunday's practice at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford. The two were doings sprints with the rest of the defense as the day was coming to a close when Pinkins finished his way out in front of the pack. Jenkins sprinted up behind and and ran right into Pinkins, pushing him backwards before delivering a punch or two.

Not surprisingly, Giants coach Ben McAdoo was unfazed.

"You know how it is with families. Sometimes you have some dust ups, but some of the best dust ups you're ever in is with family," McAdoo said. "You learn from it and move on."