Giants' Janoris Jenkins on trade rumors: 'If you are going to let me go, let me go'
Jenkins may be dealt before the NFL's Oct. 29 trade deadline
Janoris Jenkins was clearly aware that his name was coming up in trade rumors on Friday, two days before his New York Giants face the Lions in Detroit in a matchup between two sub .500 teams.
Jenkins, the Giants' veteran cornerback who was reportedly being shopped by New York prior to last season's trade deadline, addressed the rumors head-on following Friday's practice.
"At the end of the day, let me go be who I be," Jenkins said after Friday's practice, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. "Ain't no pressure. Ain't no arguments. If you are going to let me go, let me go. Don't beat around the bush."
Does Jenkins want to stay with the Giants, or would he prefer to play somewhere else?
"It don't matter where I want to be. Business is business," Jenkins said. "I just want to play football. It don't even matter. I can't control business decisions. My whole thing is to play football."
Jenkins will turn 31-years-old on Tuesday, which also happens to be the same day as the NFL's trade deadline. Jenkins, whose remaining salary this season is $5.4 million, would likely fetch a mid or late-round pick in a trade.
One team that might be interested in trading for Jenkins is the Kansas City Chiefs, whose defensive coordinator, Steve Spagnuolo, coached Jenkins for two seasons in New York.
"I understood the whole scheme overall backwards and forwards playing for Coach Spags," Jenkins said when asked about his former coach on Friday.
While the Giants are in the midst of another losing season, the Chiefs are 5-2 and are considered one of the favorites to challenge the 7-0 New England Patriots for the AFC's spot in Super Bowl LIV. Jenkins, an eight-year veteran who has played in just one playoff game, said that he wants to play for a team that is capable of winning a championship.
"I'm on Year 8. I need to get somewhere," Jenkins said on Friday. "I'm trying to win something."
