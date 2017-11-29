Giants' Janoris Jenkins placed on IR, will get surgery on injured ankle

Janoris Jenkins has been placed on IR, and he will get surgery on an ankle that has been hampering him for months, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Jenkins, who was expected to be a key cog in the Giants' 2017 defense, has had an up and down season -- including a team-imposed suspension. Jenkins had a pick-six against the Redskins on Thanksgiving, but risking further injury apparently isn't worth the risk for a Giants team playing out the string in a lost season.

Giants are placing CB Janoris Jenkins on IR, per @JordanRaanan. Another player gone from this lost season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2017

Giants’ CB Janoris Jenkins is undergoing ankle surgery today, per source. Ankle has hindered him for two months. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2017

The Giants signed Jenkins away from the Rams prior to the 2016 season, and he had an excellent year. New York, of course, was expected to contend for the NFC East this year, but the season has been catastrophically bad, so this blow is lessened. He is under contract until the 2021 offseason, and his cap hit will go down from $12.9 million this year to $10.9 million in 2018.

The Giants have been mum on exactly what the injury is, but it's known that it has been re-aggravated several times throughout the season. After his pick-six, Jenkins was seen clutching his ankle.

For the Giants, it's just the cap on a bad season. Jenkins and Landon Collins will be the major components for the Giants secondary in 2018, as they try to bounce back from this year. Given where the Giants are at, however, shutting down Jenkins for the season seems like the practical move.