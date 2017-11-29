Giants' Janoris Jenkins placed on IR, will get surgery on injured ankle
The Giants lose another player for the year that was supposed to be a key contributor in 2017
Janoris Jenkins has been placed on IR, and he will get surgery on an ankle that has been hampering him for months, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Jenkins, who was expected to be a key cog in the Giants' 2017 defense, has had an up and down season -- including a team-imposed suspension. Jenkins had a pick-six against the Redskins on Thanksgiving, but risking further injury apparently isn't worth the risk for a Giants team playing out the string in a lost season.
The Giants signed Jenkins away from the Rams prior to the 2016 season, and he had an excellent year. New York, of course, was expected to contend for the NFC East this year, but the season has been catastrophically bad, so this blow is lessened. He is under contract until the 2021 offseason, and his cap hit will go down from $12.9 million this year to $10.9 million in 2018.
The Giants have been mum on exactly what the injury is, but it's known that it has been re-aggravated several times throughout the season. After his pick-six, Jenkins was seen clutching his ankle.
For the Giants, it's just the cap on a bad season. Jenkins and Landon Collins will be the major components for the Giants secondary in 2018, as they try to bounce back from this year. Given where the Giants are at, however, shutting down Jenkins for the season seems like the practical move.
-
Players split on NFL social justice bid
The group of players negotiating with the league has been fractured by disagreements
-
Falcons vs. Vikings odds, expert picks
Micah Roberts ran Station Casinos’ sports books and makes a play for Sunday’s Vikings-Falcons...
-
LOOK: Teacher gives Eagles RB her BMW
Corey Clement's guidance counselor promised him a car, and she delivered on that promise
-
Seven possible landing spots for Eli
There are several potential destinations for Eli that make sense, and others that definitively...
-
Playoff Picture: Sorting out AFC mess
There are eight teams vying for four spots behind the front-running Patriots and Steelers
-
Steelers vs. Bengals odds, picks for MNF
Mike Tierney has owned NFL totals and has a strong pick for 'Monday Night Football'
Add a Comment