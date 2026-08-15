Giants' Jaxson Dart irritated over latest trip to NFL's blue medical tent

Jaxson Dart's first preseason game of the 2026 season included an impressive scoring drive that was capped off with a touchdown pass to Malachi Fields. The drive also included a big hit that led to yet another visit to the blue tent, a sight Giants fans hope to see far less of this season after seeing it far too often in 2025.

Dart is also less than enthused with the regularity of his visits to the blue tent. He said as much following the Giants' 13-10 loss to the Vikings.

"I really respect the rules and the thought behind the NFL in keeping players healthy," Dart said. "At the same time, I'm still puzzled by just feeling like, every time I get hit, I find my way in there. Which, at times, I'm trying to wrap my head around."

Dart went to the blue tent after he was blindsided by Vikings safety Jay Ward, who hit Dart after he got past Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. Tracy said afterward that there was a "miscommunication" on the play.

"On that play I heard an alert to the other side, so I had my eyes to the left instead of the right," Tracy said of the play. "There isn't really anything I can do at that point besides apologize and tell him it isn't going to happen again, which it won't. I don't have many of those on my film pass-blocking wise. It ain't going to happen again."

After being evaluated in the blue tent, Dart returned to the game and finished the drive by hitting Fields for a 15-yard score. On the play, Dart exuded his impressive athleticism and downfield vision. He eluded several tacklers before rolling out and finding Fields in the end zone.

"Thought it was a good drive by the offense in just being resilient," Dart said. "Us being able to have a big play in the red zone on a scramble drill. Malachi, just showing what he's been consistently showing all through camp. Continued to play along with the play and being able to make a contested catch. Was really proud of the protection up front and the resiliency of the whole drive."

The drive in many ways symbolized Dart's rookie season. While he showed his promise throughout his rookie campaign, Dart also sustained way too many hits that were, at times, due to his decision to put himself in harm's way. It became a major talking point; late in the season, Hall of Famer Troy Aikman publicly told Dart to do a better job in terms of taking care of himself.

Despite some of the backlash, Dart made it clear that he has no plans to change his playstyle.

"I'm going to get hit if I'm in the pocket or outside the pocket," he said at the time. "I've played this way my whole entire life. It shouldn't be any shocker to anybody if you've followed along with my career. We're not playing soccer out here. You're going to get hit, things happen. It's just part of the game."

Regarding Saturday's hit, there wasn't much Dart could do as it was the result of a missed blocking assignment. Dart also couldn't control the NFL's decision to send him to the blue tent, a move that surprised Giants coach John Harbaugh, though Harbaugh didn't question it.

"Their job is to err on the side of player safety," Harbaugh said, "so I can't argue with that, either."