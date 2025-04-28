The New York Giants had a very successful NFL Draft over the weekend. One of the most polarizing picks came when the Giants traded back into the first round Thursday to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart with the No. 25 pick.

Dart joins a quarterback room that includes veterans Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito.

In an interview with Overtime, the Giants rookie quarterback revealed an intriguing answer to a question he was asked at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"So at the Combine, they ask about your story, they're like, 'OK, if you can train with anybody, past or present, who would it be?'" Dart said. "And everyone was saying Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Montana. They asked me that question, and I said 'Jameis Winston.' I said Jameis. I want to train with Jameis.

"Bro, if you really pay attention to his workouts, though, he's like actually grinding. I feel like he would be the best teammate. Because you hear everybody talk about him like he's super football intelligent and I feel like he'd be a really good guy to learn from."

Winston has been labeled as a colorful characters off the field, which was evident leading up to Super Bowl LIX where he took the town of New Orleans by storm. However, the veteran signal caller has carved out quite a career for himself as he's played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns before joining the Giants this offseason.

Clearly, Dart believes Winston is an impressive veteran who could teach the former Ole Miss quarterback a thing or two once he begins working out with his new team. He's also complimented Russell Wilson, who the team also brought in during the offseason.

"Yeah, I think it's just a great opportunity for me to learn," Dart added. "They've played at the highest level, won Super Bowls. I remember as a little kid I was watching Russ play and I actually have a jersey of him when he was with the Seahawks. Like I said, it's a surreal experience to be able to play here and play with those great guys, such an elite caliber, and I'm just really prepared to take it day by day and try to improve myself and learn from them as much as I can."

Dart will have an opportunity to soak up quite a bit of knowledge while learning from Winston and Wilson leading up to his rookie season. It's definitely possible that the Giants use the 2025 campaign as a redshirt season of sorts due to having a few veteran options on their roster.